Rosamund Pike recalls first meeting with Keira Knightley

Hollywood actor Rosamund Pike had high praise for Keira Knightley as the two reunited 20 years after working in ‘Pride & Prejudice.’

The Hollywood actors, who co-starred in the 2005 drama, reunited to mark the film’s 20th anniversary.

During their chat, Rosamund Pike recalled seeing Keira Knightley for the first time and thinking she was “unbelievably cool.”

“I remember you being unbelievably cool. You were also simultaneously playing Elizabeth Bennet and preparing for your role as Domino. So, I was like, oh my goodness, this girl is bada-s. She’s in a bonnet by day and wielding nunchucks at night,” the Hollywood actor said.

Rosamund Pike then recalled one instance when late Hollywood actor Donald Sutherland arranged Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow to be delivered to the film set “halfway through shooting” of ‘Pride & Prejudice.’

The duo then reminisced about other castmates from the film, including Sutherland.

“He had it in his contract that nobody on the set was allowed to smoke anywhere near, and you couldn’t smell of smoke,” Keira Knightley said.

She added, “But the party he came to, he came in a gas mask. And he was like, ‘I want you to all be able to smoke. And I wanted to come to the party.'”

The actor also praised Rosamund Pike’s “sophisticated” sense of style, however, she admitted that she does not remember Pike’s outfit when she first saw her on the set of ‘Pride & Prejudice.’

“She is just sophisticated and gorgeous. What’s funny is that I don’t remember what you were wearing then, but I do remember so many of your other clothes, because you’ve always had the most amazing clothes. I was, like, a real scruff,” Keira Knightley said.