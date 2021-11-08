Roshan Digital Account inflows reach $2.67bn: SBP

KARACHI: Inflows through Roshan Digital Account (RDA) have reached a whopping $2.67 billion, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Monday.

Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPCs) attracted $1.864bn worth of investment, the central bank said.

As many as 273,411 overseas Pakistanis living in 175 countries opened RDAs in the last 13 months, the data released by the SBP showed.

Pakistani expats made a total investment of $1.05 billion through conventional means, $782 million through through Islamic modes of financing and $27m through a share market.

Last week, the SBP reported that the foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank rose by 0.3% on a weekly basis. During the week ending on Oct 29, the foreign currency reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $17,199.6 million, showing an increase of $53 million compared with $17,146.7 million on October 15.

The country’s overall liquid foreign currency reserves, including net reserves held by commercial banks, stood at $23,925.9 million. Net reserves held by banks clocked in at $6,726.3 million.

