India's Royal Enfield to invest over $232 million in new manufacturing plant
- By Reuters -
- May 07, 2026
Indian bike maker Royal Enfield plans to invest about 22 billion rupees ($232.24 million) to set up a manufacturing plant in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, it said on Thursday.
The Eicher Motors unit will establish the facility in two phases, with the first phase expected to be completed by 2029, and the second slated for 2032.
The plant will add around 900,000 units to its current annual capacity of around 1.46 million units, as of end-February.
Andhra Pradesh has drawn investments from Alphabet’s Google, Reliance Industries and Adani Group, among others.
Royal Enfield’s project is expected to generate roughly 5,000 direct and indirect jobs.
The investment marks the bike maker’s first major manufacturing expansion outside Tamil Nadu state, the firm said.