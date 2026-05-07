Indian bike maker Royal Enfield plans to invest about ​22 billion rupees ($232.24 million) to set ‌up a manufacturing plant in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, ​it said on Thursday.

The Eicher ​Motors unit will establish the ⁠facility in two phases, ​with the first phase expected to ​be completed by 2029, and the second slated for 2032.

The plant ​will add around 900,000 units ​to its current annual capacity of ‌around ⁠1.46 million units, as of end-February.

Andhra Pradesh has drawn investments from Alphabet’s Google, Reliance Industries and ​Adani ​Group, among ⁠others.

Royal Enfield’s project is expected to generate ​roughly 5,000 direct and ​indirect ⁠jobs.

The investment marks the bike maker’s first major manufacturing expansion outside Tamil ⁠Nadu state, the firm said.