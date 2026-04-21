Royal Mail has pledged to invest 500 million pounds ($675.25 million) over the next five years as ​part of its universal service improvement plan to better ‌cater to customers, parent company International Distribution Services said on Tuesday.

The investment will be funded by savings from reforms to the postal services operator’s ​Universal Service Obligation approved by regulator Ofcom ​in July last year.

Here are the details of ⁠the newly published plan: