RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ receives tribute with Tesla light show

A viral video shows the Oscar celebration of Indian chart-topper ‘Naatu’ from ‘RRR’ with the spectacularly designed Tesla light show.

Following the historical win of the track at last week’s Oscars, the Tesla owners in the US celebrated the feat in their own way with a coordinated show.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

“@Teslalightshows light sync with the beats of #Oscar Winning Song #NaatuNaatu in New Jersey,” the official Twitter handle of the movie wrote while sharing the video. “Thanks for all the love.”

Watch the clip here:

♥️♥️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 20, 2023

The video of the visual spectacle also caught the attention of the company’s chief Elon Musk as well as the makers of ‘RRR’. Reacting to the video, Musk dropped a couple of red heart emojis in the reply.

Overwhelmed by the tribute, the celebrated South filmmaker, Rajamouli also turned to micro-blogging to express his gratitude.

Truly overwhelmed by this tribute to #NaatuNaatu from New Jersey ! Thank you @vkkoppu garu, #NASAA, @peoplemediafcy and everyone associated with this incredible and ingenious @Tesla Light Show…:) It was a stunning show. #RRRMovie @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/JKRfTZdvLK — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 21, 2023

It is pertinent to mention here that the Telugu-language banger ‘Naatu Naatu’ from S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ created history earlier this month, winning the Best Original Song at Oscars 2023.

‘RRR’ Oscars win was ‘bought’ with money?

Previously, the track claimed several big honours not only in India but across the globe. The groovy track bagged ‘Best Song’ at the Critics Choice ceremony, as well as registered a historic win at the prestigious Golden Globe Awards.

Comments