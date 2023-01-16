Rajamouli is ‘on top of the world’ after James Cameron lauded ‘RRR’

Indian filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli said he is ‘on top of the world’ after Hollywood counterpart James Cameron lauded his film ‘RRR’.

The two greats of their respective cinemas, Rajamouli and Cameron crossed paths at the recently held Critics Choice Awards, where the former picked up two prizes for his magnum opus ‘RRR’, whereas, the ‘Avatar’ creator walked away with the prize of ‘Best Visual Effects’.

Cameron in his brief encounter with Rajamouli on the red carpet, revealed that he had watched the latter’s monumental title not once but twice and lauded him for the work.

The ‘Baahubali’ mastermind shared the pictures of their meetup on the micro-blogging site and wrote, “The great James Cameron watched RRR.. He liked it so much that he recommended to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her.”

“Sir I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analyzing our movie. As you said I AM ON TOP OF THE WORLD,” Rajamouli mentioned in his tweet.

Not just the filmmaker, music composer M.M. Keeravani who has been making waves with his stomper ‘Naatu Naatu’ had a chat with Cameron. “The great James Cameron has watched RRR twice and gave feedback on my score !!! Ocean full of excitement,” he tweeted with a picture of the moment.

“And he complimented on how the music in RRR varies in the volume and body unlike in typical western movies. A great honour and recognition for my work,” Keeravani wrote in the following tweet.

For the unversed, ‘RRR’ bagged two honours in the ‘Best Foreign Language Film’ and ‘Best Song’ categories in the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday. The track has previously registered a historic win at last week’s Golden Globe Awards.

About ‘RRR’, the epic action saga is the second highest-grossing Indian movie of all time and managed to mount a massive INR1120 crore in its collections during the 8-weeks theatrical run.

