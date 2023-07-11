‘RRR’ sequel confirmed; S.S. Rajamouli to not direct?

A sequel to the 2022 Box Office juggernaut, ‘RRR’ has been confirmed with actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, however, the prolific filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli may not return to helm the direction.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, V. Vijayendra Prasad, the screenwriter of ‘RRR’ and father of S.S. Rajamouli, confirmed that a sequel to the Oscar-winning film is in the pipeline and both the South Indian superstars will return for the title, however, the decision regarding the director is still pending.

“We are planning to make a sequel of Ram Charan and NTR’s RRR. The movie will be directed by SS Rajamouli or someone else under his supervision,” he said in a conversation with a local channel.

The veteran also teased that the sequel will not follow the same storyline and will be based on another chapter from the Telugu states of the pre-Independence era.

Set in the early 1920s during British rule, the first part of the ‘RRR’ franchise followed a fictional tale of Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju [Charan] and Komaram Bheem [NTR]. It also featured Hollywood actors Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, and Olivia Morris with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.

‘RRR’ was the highest-grossing Indian film for last year with Box Office collections estimated to be around INR1200 crores.

Not just the trade figures, Rajamouli’s magnum-opus also bagged several accolades in India and across the globe, including a Golden Globe, two Critics Choice awards and a prestigious Oscar.

