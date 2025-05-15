web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, May 15, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Rs 1500 Prize Bond draw announced

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

As prize bonds provide a safe means to save money and the chance to win large prizes, many Pakistanis continue to pick them as their favorite investment option, including Rs 1500 prize bond.

The National Savings Center in Karachi hosted the Rs 1500 Prize Bond draw, according to the Central Directorate of National Savings

Rs 1500 Prize Bond Winning Amount

First Prize: Rs 3 million (1 winner)

Second Prize: Rs 1 million (3 winners)

Third Prize: Rs 18,500 (1,600 winners)

Rs 1500 Prize Bond May 15 Draw Winners

The first prize (Rs 3,000,000) has been won by ticket No. 902481 while three second prizes (Rs 1,000,000) were won by ticket Nos. 500006, 516817 and 777270. The third prizes (Rs18,500) were garbed by 1,696 winners.

Read More: Prize bond draw complete schedule Feb 2025

Prize bonds in Pakistan are available in various denominations to cater to different investment levels, including Rs. 100, Rs. 200, Rs. 750, Rs. 1500, Rs. 3000, Rs. 7500, Rs. 15000, and Rs. 40000.

Upcoming Prize Bond Draws in 2025

The National Savings of Pakistan has scheduled several prize bond draws throughout the year. Here are some key upcoming events.

PRIZE BONDS DATE CITY
40000 10 Jun, 25 HYDERABAD
25000 10 Jun, 25 LAHORE
200 16 Jun, 25 QUETTA
750 15 Jul, 25 RAWALPINDI
1500 15 Aug, 25 FAISALABAD
100 15 Aug, 25 LAHORE
40000 10 Sep, 25 PESHAWAR
25000 10 Sep, 25 KARACHI
200 15 Sep, 25 MULTAN
750 15 Oct, 25 MUZAFFARABAD
1500 17 Nov, 25 RAWALPINDI
100 17 Nov, 25 HYDERABAD
40000 10 Dec, 25 SIALKOT
25000 10 Dec, 25 FAISALABAD
200 15 Dec, 25 LAHORE

 

For a full list of upcoming draws, visit the National Savings website or check local listings.

 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.