Rs 1500 Prize Bond draw announced

As prize bonds provide a safe means to save money and the chance to win large prizes, many Pakistanis continue to pick them as their favorite investment option, including Rs 1500 prize bond.
The National Savings Center in Karachi hosted the Rs 1500 Prize Bond draw, according to the Central Directorate of National Savings
Rs 1500 Prize Bond Winning Amount
First Prize: Rs 3 million (1 winner)
Second Prize: Rs 1 million (3 winners)
Third Prize: Rs 18,500 (1,600 winners)
Rs 1500 Prize Bond May 15 Draw Winners
The first prize (Rs 3,000,000) has been won by ticket No. 902481 while three second prizes (Rs 1,000,000) were won by ticket Nos. 500006, 516817 and 777270. The third prizes (Rs18,500) were garbed by 1,696 winners.
Prize bonds in Pakistan are available in various denominations to cater to different investment levels, including Rs. 100, Rs. 200, Rs. 750, Rs. 1500, Rs. 3000, Rs. 7500, Rs. 15000, and Rs. 40000.
Upcoming Prize Bond Draws in 2025
The National Savings of Pakistan has scheduled several prize bond draws throughout the year. Here are some key upcoming events.
|PRIZE BONDS
|DATE
|CITY
|40000
|10 Jun, 25
|HYDERABAD
|25000
|10 Jun, 25
|LAHORE
|200
|16 Jun, 25
|QUETTA
|750
|15 Jul, 25
|RAWALPINDI
|1500
|15 Aug, 25
|FAISALABAD
|100
|15 Aug, 25
|LAHORE
|40000
|10 Sep, 25
|PESHAWAR
|25000
|10 Sep, 25
|KARACHI
|200
|15 Sep, 25
|MULTAN
|750
|15 Oct, 25
|MUZAFFARABAD
|1500
|17 Nov, 25
|RAWALPINDI
|100
|17 Nov, 25
|HYDERABAD
|40000
|10 Dec, 25
|SIALKOT
|25000
|10 Dec, 25
|FAISALABAD
|200
|15 Dec, 25
|LAHORE
For a full list of upcoming draws, visit the National Savings website or check local listings.