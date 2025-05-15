Rs 1500 Prize Bond draw announced

As prize bonds provide a safe means to save money and the chance to win large prizes, many Pakistanis continue to pick them as their favorite investment option, including Rs 1500 prize bond.

The National Savings Center in Karachi hosted the Rs 1500 Prize Bond draw, according to the Central Directorate of National Savings

Rs 1500 Prize Bond Winning Amount

First Prize: Rs 3 million (1 winner)

Second Prize: Rs 1 million (3 winners)

Third Prize: Rs 18,500 (1,600 winners)

Rs 1500 Prize Bond May 15 Draw Winners

The first prize (Rs 3,000,000) has been won by ticket No. 902481 while three second prizes (Rs 1,000,000) were won by ticket Nos. 500006, 516817 and 777270. The third prizes (Rs18,500) were garbed by 1,696 winners.

Prize bonds in Pakistan are available in various denominations to cater to different investment levels, including Rs. 100, Rs. 200, Rs. 750, Rs. 1500, Rs. 3000, Rs. 7500, Rs. 15000, and Rs. 40000.

Upcoming Prize Bond Draws in 2025

The National Savings of Pakistan has scheduled several prize bond draws throughout the year. Here are some key upcoming events.

PRIZE BONDS DATE CITY 40000 10 Jun, 25 HYDERABAD 25000 10 Jun, 25 LAHORE 200 16 Jun, 25 QUETTA 750 15 Jul, 25 RAWALPINDI 1500 15 Aug, 25 FAISALABAD 100 15 Aug, 25 LAHORE 40000 10 Sep, 25 PESHAWAR 25000 10 Sep, 25 KARACHI 200 15 Sep, 25 MULTAN 750 15 Oct, 25 MUZAFFARABAD 1500 17 Nov, 25 RAWALPINDI 100 17 Nov, 25 HYDERABAD 40000 10 Dec, 25 SIALKOT 25000 10 Dec, 25 FAISALABAD 200 15 Dec, 25 LAHORE

For a full list of upcoming draws, visit the National Savings website or check local listings.