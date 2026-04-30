The National Savings Scheme has officially announced the schedule for the prize bond draw of the Rs 1,500 denomination. According to the details, the draw will be held on May 15, 2026, in Sialkot, drawing significant public attention across the country.

Citizens holding these bonds are eagerly awaiting the results, hoping to secure life-changing prize money through the government-backed savings instrument.

Thousands of investors are expected to participate in this quarterly draw, as the prize bond scheme continues to attract citizens seeking secure and rewarding investment opportunities.

Winners will be able to claim their prize money through State Bank of Pakistan BSC field offices, designated commercial banks, or National Savings Centers after completing the required claim procedure.

Rs 1500 prize bond winning amount

Under the supervision of the State Bank of Pakistan, millions of rupees will be distributed among successful participants. The prize structure is as follows:

First Prize: One lucky winner will receive Rs. 3,000,000 (30 lakh)

Second Prize: Three winners will each receive Rs. 1,000,000 (10 lakh)

Third Prize: A total of 1,696 winners will receive Rs. 18,500 each

The official list of winners will be released shortly after the draw concludes.

Tax Deduction Policy Explained

According to State Bank guidelines, prize money will be subject to taxation. Tax filers will be charged 15 percent, while non-filers will face a 30 percent deduction on their winnings, making compliance with tax regulations financially beneficial.

A Popular Savings Tradition Continues

Experts note that the prize bond scheme remains one of the most popular savings avenues in Pakistan, encouraging a culture of saving while offering citizens a chance at substantial rewards. Millions continue to test their luck with each draw.

Also Read: Rs750 prize bond draw results announced