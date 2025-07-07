Rs750 Prize Bond Draw Date, July 2025

The Rs 750 Prize Bond draws for the third quarter of 2025 are scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 15, in Rawalpindi, as announced by the National Savings Centre.



The balloting will commence at 10:00 AM, and the results will be made public shortly after the draw concludes.

This marks Draw No. 103 in the 2025 calendar, following previous draws held in Peshawar and Karachi earlier this year.

The Rs 750 Prize Bond draw is part of Pakistan’s long-standing prize bond scheme, which offers citizens a secure investment option with the added benefit of winning substantial cash prizes.

Rs 750 Prize Bond official prize structure:

1st Prize: Rs. 1,500,000 (1 winner)

2nd Prize: Rs. 500,000 (3 winners)

3rd Prize: Rs. 9,300 (1,696 winners)

Prize Bond draws are managed by National Savings, and winners can claim their prizes by presenting the original bond and a copy of their CNIC at designated branches. This system provides a secure investment with the potential for significant rewards.

The Rs 750 Prize Bond draw continues to attract widespread public interest due to its accessibility and potential for high returns. Investors are encouraged to check their bond numbers against the official results, which will be available online and at designated savings centres.

Prize Bonds remain the preferred investment choice of many Pakistanis as they offer a secure way to save money and the possibility of winning big prizes.

The National Savings Centre has conducted the Rs750 Prize Bond Draw for April 2025, as the holders were eagerly awaiting the results and the chance to win life-changing prizes, as they know if their luck supports, they may hit the jackpot.

The first prize of Rs1.5 million has been won by Prize Bond number 261227, while the three second prizes were grabbed by 204763, 413549 and 992747. Additionally, 1,696 lucky winners have secured Rs 9,300 each.

For complete results, check the official website of National Savings.