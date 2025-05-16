Rs 100 prize bond draw announced; check here

web analytics
Saturday, May 17, 2025
TOP NEWS

The complete result for Draw No. 50 of the Rs100 prize bond, held on May 15, 2025, at the National Savings Division office in Sialkot, has been announced.

The first prize for a Rs100 prize bond is Rs 700,000, while three second prize winners will receive Rs 200,000 each. While 1696 winners of the third prize will get Rs 1000 each.

The prize bond program has been run by the Central Directorate of National Savings since the 1960s.

National Savings hosts lucky drawings every three months where participants can win rewards.

The program’s dual objectives are to raise money for the government and provide regular people with a safe way to save their money that won’t lose value.

Prize Winning Amount for Rs100 prize bond:

First Prize 700,000
Second Prize 200,000
Third Prize 1,000


The top winners of the Rs100 prize bond are as follows:

As per the National Savings Division official site, the first prize winner is 268813, while the second prize winners are 009914, 298412, and 886501.

The complete list of winners for the Rs100 prize bond draw features many lucky individuals who got the third prize of Rs 1,000 each.

100 Prize Bond Full Winners List

001282 001287 001743 002457 002672
003069 004284 004850 005657 007113
007535 007567 008183 008412 008822
008945 009190 009246 009891 010130
010295 010591 010720 011197 012480
012886 013702 014040 014480 014617
014896 017050 018226 018363 019686
020605 022370 025118 025478 025901
026606 028436 029472 029714 030600
034931 035002 035078 037207 038513
038951 039582 041493 042602 043022
044283 045678 046398 048077 049073
050384 051296 051480 051590 051976
052815 054702 056015 058821 059509
059641 059657 060289 060984 061052
062251 062846 064467 066477 070020
071052 072115 072784 073028 073536
074029 075695 076457 076572 078329
078546 078596 078799 079195 081744
083574 084152 085597 085766 086038
086294 087014 087650 088334 089316
089872 089931 090147 090248 090809
093447 093811 094297 096934 097092
097299 097563 097706 097944 098427
099796 100698 102107 102692 102901
103461 103764 104807 105165 106471
108049 108752 108810 108907 109501
110210 110381 110388 111658 113073
113682 113743 114883 116071 117545
120411 120938 122136 122422 124310
125164 125230 125286 125436 127984
128580 128828 129417 129560 130268
131215 132149 133080 134383 135520
135644 135945 136100 136303 138356
139301 142636 144537 144571 145720
145964 146292 146526 147001 148186
148894 149415 151330 152793 153360
153505 154829 155451 156376 156535
157043 157564 158751 158884 158900
160667 160675 160749 163033 164725
167097 167386 168109 168203 168270
168621 169932 171319 172226 172387
173143 173740 174677 175412 175843
177815 179448 179740 180009 180894
182423 182816 183192 186987 190400
191010 191366 191380 192107 192201
192245 192543 193055 194835 195487
195673 195853 196704 196903 197326
197487 197560 199829 200655 201318
202471 202813 204178 204504 204583
206809 207398 208403 208914 211294
211318 211812 212737 212949 213993
214204 214224 214419 215244 218462