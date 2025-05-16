Rs 100 prize bond draw announced; check here

The complete result for Draw No. 50 of the Rs100 prize bond, held on May 15, 2025, at the National Savings Division office in Sialkot, has been announced.

The first prize for a Rs100 prize bond is Rs 700,000, while three second prize winners will receive Rs 200,000 each. While 1696 winners of the third prize will get Rs 1000 each.

The prize bond program has been run by the Central Directorate of National Savings since the 1960s.

National Savings hosts lucky drawings every three months where participants can win rewards.

The program’s dual objectives are to raise money for the government and provide regular people with a safe way to save their money that won’t lose value.

Prize Winning Amount for Rs100 prize bond:

First Prize 700,000 Second Prize 200,000 Third Prize 1,000



The top winners of the Rs100 prize bond are as follows:

As per the National Savings Division official site, the first prize winner is 268813, while the second prize winners are 009914, 298412, and 886501.

The complete list of winners for the Rs100 prize bond draw features many lucky individuals who got the third prize of Rs 1,000 each.

100 Prize Bond Full Winners List