‘Rs14bn released for Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway project’

NAWABSHAH: The National Highway General Manager, Sham Sundar said that the federal government has released Rs14 billion for the Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway project, according to a state-owned news agency.

According to details, Shaheed Benazirabad Division Commissioner Syed Mohsin Ali Shah chaired a meeting in relation to the land requisition from Shaheed Benazirabad to Naushahro Feroze districts for the construction of the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway project.

He said that the construction of the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway would pave the way for a new era of development in the area.

Briefing the meeting, Sham Sundar said that the work on the project would be carried out and completed as per the working paper that was prepared during the year 2015-2016.

He said the 306 km-long Motorway M-6 would comprise six lanes for which five deputy directors and eight assistant directors of the National Highway Authority have been posted to supervise the construction.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Aamir Hussain Panhwar, Deputy Commissioner Naushehro Feroze Muhammad Tashfeen Alam, General Manager National Highway Authority M-6 Sukkur Sham Sundar, Regional Director National Highway Authority Jahangir Larak and officials from the related departments.

Back in September, the board of Public-Private Partnership Authority (P3A) had approved the bid documents of the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway Project proposed to be constructed on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) basis at a cost of approximately Rs 191 billion.

The approval was given in a meeting of the board held on Friday with Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in the chair.

The P3A Board previously approved a commercial feasibility study and revised the transaction structure of the Sukkur Hyderabad Motorway project.