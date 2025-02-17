Complete list of winners for Rs1500 prize bond draw- February 17, 2025

Many Pakistanis still choose Prize Bonds as their preferred investment choice because they offer a secure way to save money and the possibility of winning big prizes. This is especially true for the Rs1500 Prize Bond.

National Savings hosts lucky drawings every three months where participants can win rewards.

The National Savings Centre in Multan has announced the top winners of the Rs1500 prize bond draw for February 2025.

Rs1500 Prize Bond Winning Amount

First Prize Winner Rs3,000,000

Three winners for Second Prize Rs1,000,000 (each)

1696 winners of Third Prize will get Rs18,500 (each).

Rs1500 Prize Bond Draw Top Winners

As per the National Savings Division official site, the first prize winner is 402432, while the second prize winners are 543452, 764165 and 814653.

A total of 1696 Prizes of Rs.18,500/- each

000222 033530 056693 079715 112543 135096 172189 201778 227808 254233 283352 000526 033712 056737 082924 112794 135676 172490 202336 228770 254238 283542 000687 034793 056849 084004 113028 135863 172754 202353 228792 254995 283807 000724 034817 057260 084625 113270 136504 173505 202757 229281 255428 285622 001871 034886 057493 084869 113687 137405 174080 204480 229547 255521 288509 001891 035460 058044 084992 114046 137877 174678 205828 229569 255864 289964 002345 035497 058100 085474 114430 138699 175737 205836 230259 259390 290144 003939 035683 058893 086101 115753 139039 176954 207039 231315 259557 290404 005295 036373 059076 086777 116324 139784 177235 207235 231397 259598 290634 005636 038529 059451 087948 116386 139870 178168 207601 231589 260712 291546 005710 038908 059953 088027 117141 140508 178308 207734 231626 261398 292076 006336 039110 059980 088147 118154 141788 178613 208848 231832 263142 292123 007181 039583 060228 089508 118295 142603 178878 209080 232330 263207 292504 007352 039645 060420 089707 119094 142614 179188 209591 232410 263607 292737 007816 040120 060663 089919 119334 143305 179398 210401 233360 263728 294653 007904 040570 061202 089986 119978 144399 180148 210403 233775 264022 295442 008325 040589 061766 091536 120027 144591 182400 211062 234033 265044 295942 009302 041291 061790 091876 120062 147075 183222 211067 235432 265195 296535 009789 041452 061892 092645 120311 148030 183303 211412 235964 267334 297056 010622 041669 062161 093546 120578 148963 185006 211621 236540 267423 297788 011164 042507 062365 093923 121054 149038 185524 211629 237339 268055 297996 011535 043336 062560 094422 121159 149175 185607 214059 237634 268284 298044 011800 043353 062621 094488 121625 149299 185636 214791 237983 268560 298164 012160 044346 063238 094788 123374 149389 186381 215067 238884 268685 298170 012411 045525 063532 095162 123605 150120 188971 216223 239128 270943 298848 014666 045822 063950 095712 123810 150252 189000 217642 239453 270980 300087 015966 046112 064296 096001 124091 150692 189223 217643 239514 271364 300898 016142 046184 064357 096504 124299 152143 189915 217980 239929 271629 302079 016687 047630 064843 096576 124754 152294 190604 218044 240420 272028 302336 016991 048589 065129 097286 127238 152650 190881 218357 240759 272080 303786 017616 048639 065722 097467 128002 155307 191006 218530 240858 272430 304978 018076 049326 065919 098912 128235 156124 191015 218568 241964 272490 305332 018096 049470 066686 099663 128767 157962 191068 218722 242554 272550 305636 019255 049651 066803 099717 129065 158476 191331 219144 242621 272716 305932 019295 049944 067024 099750 129230 158483 191587 220236 243834 273150 306464 019870 050064 067245 100198 129327 158862 192908 220992 244934 273421 307787 020217 050493 068017 101162 130184 160464 192981 221205 245120 273823 307952 022115 050730 068303 102275 130534 162437 194058 221629 245676 274724 308227 022504 051058 069027 102370 130869 162926 195520 221850 245813 274894 308373 024453 052443 069748 103645 131381 163108 195699 221900 246653 275380 308385 025194 052926 069885 104109 131462 164016 195998 222238 247030 276063 308551 025909 053078 070210 105017 131898 164095 196112 222407 248164 276177 308575 026427 053123 072926 106262 132900 164318 196194 222490 248669 276571 309502 027175 053504 073133 108336 132962 165072 197438 224408 248689 277237 309548 027441 053965 074525 109517 133886 166001 197827 224416 248695 277251 309914 028830 054036 074661 110027 134143 166012 198139 224662 248916 277431 309994 028840 054196 074825 110203 134270 166363 198898 225646 249637 277954 310826 031419 054376 075696 110416 134384 167157 199098 225681 251192 277980 312172 032301 054382 077252 110555 134430 168358 199696 225780 252023 280675 312296 032690 054885 078056 111433 134617 168462 199977 226087 252080 280682 313335 032927 055553 078578 112328 134863 169518 200297 227090 253287 281629 315045 033016 055923 078976 112536 135084 171374 201059 227133 253981 282112 315994 316051 348163 377626 407992 434309 465815 497368 526502 563335 591921 629120 316700 349062 378694 408729 434399 466103 497793 526567 563387 595120 629535 317296 349141 378909 408811 435450 466414 498181 527720 563444 595476 630187 318949 349705 379075 409147 436387 468296 498217 527843 563769 595521 630597 321101 349771 380301 409677 436862 469328 499907 527881 563944 595987 631185 321118 351221 380431 409757 437751 469468 500801 527998 564287 596029 631284 321224 352386 380821 409833 438729 470446 501424 528720 565702 596033 631831 322826 354459 383314 410565 439223 470499 501457 528804 565824 598194 632109 324228 354572 383389 411031 439543 471141 501999 529760 567352 598926 635146 324948 354580 383586 411033 439883 471161 502441 530212 567755 599771 635666 327105 354879 383998 411141 440249 471872 502517 530510 568061 599880 635742 327374 355098 384379 411733 440576 472391 502781 531483 568208 600193 636825 327731 355902 384701 412907 440962 474624 503235 534460 568269 600920 637038 328161 356028 385327 413193 441309 475051 503622 534910 568292 601416 637300 329163 356665 385886 413817 441939 476386 503819 535936 569026 602303 637374 329763 357108 386012 413875 442146 477189 504617 536003 569699 602458 637569 329847 358614 386312 413965 442440 478661 504676 537442 570034 602620 637957 329955 358991 386462 415539 443002 478711 504753 537579 570757 603674 639040 333117 359026 386712 415756 443808 478827 505303 538746 570931 604209 639767 333279 360072 386818 416387 446598 478864 506292 538879 571433 604405 639892 333524 360752 387289 417395 446865 479075 506447 539955 573952 605131 640392 333664 361061 387617 417570 447675 479354 506597 540630 574013 605576 641903 334525 361384 389054 419055 448251 480425 506889 541003 574080 606301 642606 334546 361783 389726 419217 448445 481141 507520 541070 574498 609463 645093 335684 363499 389841 420015 450000 482041 508365 541845 575046 610496 645415 335881 363552 390258 420054 450491 482411 509482 542275 575521 612363 645885 338032 364163 390769 420071 451604 482595 509489 545591 575628 612570 646459 338057 364843 391255 420779 451733 483836 509702 545628 575955 613018 646925 338900 366103 391425 420967 452036 483843 511046 545973 576223 614741 647152 338942 366490 392903 421523 452797 483900 513517 548183 577703 614901 647644 338946 367123 393041 421862 453802 484317 513580 548351 578156 615056 648030 338983 367130 393126 423146 453915 484831 513589 549220 578456 615720 649357 339476 368801 393162 423324 454018 485383 514213 550509 578681 615838 649374 339873 369158 396564 424148 454314 486327 515488 552005 579184 615963 649384 339874 369706 397739 424703 455494 488916 516017 552467 579947 616794 649677 340182 370172 398446 424858 456468 489500 518043 552603 582159 618054 649960 340602 370499 398469 425225 456725 489821 518106 553449 582364 618172 651994 341101 371403 400540 425533 456905 490524 518325 554313 582614 618266 652184 341982 371404 401619 425937 457355 492117 518867 555594 584086 618722 652323 342707 371414 401840 426270 458435 492135 518990 555605 584219 618859 653096 342913 371658 402076 426374 458600 492229 519011 556847 584405 619999 653748 343024 372217 403519 426757 459747 493153 519111 557407 584462 620381 654942 343435 372324 403744 427489 460191 493441 519459 557982 584983 621287 656506 343916 372792 403839 427699 460306 493598 519595 558100 585753 622331 657522 343919 372873 405523 428481 460657 493717 521144 558441 586135 623850 658119 345356 373121 405708 428508 460810 493864 523042 558800 586858 624657 658813 345848 373158 406122 430112 460908 494023 523389 559713 586912 625587 659435 345957 373888 406132 430181 460971 494319 524724 559720 587001 625721 659521 346057 374558 406605 431442 461101 494955 524759 560096 587741 626601 660513 346402 374644 406606 432093 462925 495113 524779 560460 589293 627626 660524 346566 375727 407492 432131 465629 497345 525652 562404 589855 628677 662453 346805 376239 407672 433941 465783 497348 526421 562783 590769 628758 663688 664054 693397 729347 757593 795744 826476 853124 877127 911408 937498 973318 664329 693797 729800 758180 796041 826567 853129 878063 912973 940611 973396 664416 694225 730175 759830 798290 826965 853265 879097 913232 940842 973702 665132 694401 730961 760010 799069 827193 853631 880026 913561 941302 974516 665464 695611 731368 760291 799786 827839 854852 880210 914421 942839 975117 665572 697294 732490 760472 800118 828660 856804 881232 914982 944264 975826 667200 699155 733346 760699 800320 828942 857803 882301 916119 944363 976594 668298 699964 733523 761942 800361 829348 858620 883876 916221 946282 976743 668921 701033 733800 762137 800508 829460 859719 884138 916306 946305 977595 669869 702052 734068 762932 800879 830181 860818 884462 917728 946568 977601 670321 702180 735646 762979 801783 830265 862391 885091 917953 946959 979490 671414 702623 736398 764599 801868 830343 864031 885541 918413 947042 979662 671493 702784 738394 765138 802295 830444 864425 885583 918933 947618 979686 673159 703443 738884 765360 802609 830861 864735 885599 919237 948117 980467 673268 704186 739548 765779 803177 831188 864906 885805 919983 948842 981234 673912 705222 739615 765843 803855 831242 865886 885871 920259 949942 983030 674285 705509 739732 766101 803910 831402 865977 886267 920601 952438 984029 674581 706073 739965 768154 803997 831740 866029 887142 920826 952601 984374 674665 707996 740138 770628 804084 832435 866197 887150 921065 953581 984382 674694 709640 740180 770832 804727 832569 866228 888201 921105 953722 984603 674787 709725 740490 771061 805159 834603 866557 888919 921457 955886 985054 675555 710821 742301 772163 805233 835485 866709 889122 921567 956369 985230 676029 711798 742340 772393 806690 835580 867199 890117 922231 957192 985339 676525 712564 742876 772761 807345 836265 867386 890900 922453 957673 986688 676623 712581 743417 773152 807799 836379 867715 891428 923211 958009 986940 676935 713462 743987 773525 807835 836963 867770 891437 923916 958094 987268 678305 715964 744064 773621 809317 837024 868554 893038 924164 959561 988022 678945 716450 745074 775360 809673 837285 868971 893187 924376 959809 988050 678995 716615 745433 776087 812447 837364 869322 895022 925132 960650 988250 679490 718163 745502 777339 813008 837426 870222 895158 925290 961592 988507 679832 718248 745593 777933 813092 837608 870427 896604 925672 961773 988900 679939 718261 745652 778084 813559 838461 870503 896629 926167 962980 989406 680125 718264 746850 778933 813580 838646 871478 898161 926782 963863 991170 681227 718796 747715 779740 813641 838807 871630 898592 927214 964106 992429 681326 719884 748260 780593 815430 839438 871638 899700 927508 964202 993238 681521 721954 748348 780923 816257 839770 871927 900162 929092 964469 994084 683299 722132 748576 781337 816269 841489 872435 900610 929585 964832 994522 683439 724946 748613 782639 816642 841659 873460 901473 929683 965461 994927 685486 725082 748630 786683 817088 841752 873991 901498 929822 965807 995221 685489 725173 749299 787713 817100 846763 874123 902479 930935 966000 996062 687090 725711 749599 787718 818764 846821 875164 902982 931128 967214 998739 687507 725779 749943 787783 819261 847149 875394 903576 932246 967998 999974 688635 726556 750285 789501 819313 847459 875523 903907 934238 968297 XXXXXX 689067 726758 751489 792043 820561 847718 875554 904736 934292 968996 XXXXXX 689327 727113 751769 792913 820761 847835 875652 907127 934367 969196 XXXXXX 689634 727454 752175 793425 821523 848971 875848 908048 934376 971165 XXXXXX 689814 727724 754469 793571 821819 849229 875963 908508 934483 972062 XXXXXX 690350 728617 754998 793787 822635 851411 876472 909464 935036 972294 XXXXXX 691242 728716 755637 793814 822728 851489 876483 910813 935049 972328 XXXXXX 691252 729030 756769 794542 823659 852435 876627 911103 936564 972709 XXXXXX 692721 729183 756986 794861 824628 853102 876940 911221 936935 973303 XXXXXX

According to the new rules, tax filers will be taxed at 15 percent on their prize earnings, while non-filers will face a 30 percent tax.

This change significantly alters the tax structure for Prize Bond winners and may impact the final amount they receive.

For example, the first prize of Rs. 3,000,000 will be taxed at Rs. 450,000 for tax filers, while non-filers will pay Rs. 900,000. The second prize of Rs. 1,000,000 will incur a tax of Rs. 150,000 for tax filers and Rs. 300,000 for non-filers.

The third prize of Rs. 18,500 is taxed at Rs. 2,775 for tax filers and Rs. 5,550 for non-filers. Essentially, tax filers pay a lower tax rate compared to non-filers.

Earlier, the complete result for Draw No. 49 of the Rs100 prize bond, held on February 17, 2025, at the National Savings Division office in Rawalpindi, was announced.

The first prize for Rs 100 prize bond is Rs 700,000 while three second prize winners will receive Rs 200,000 each. While 1696 winners of third prize will get Rs 1000 each.

The prize bond program is being run by the Central Directorate of National Savings since the 1960s.

The program’s dual objectives are to raise money for the government and provide regular people with a safe way to save their money that won’t lose value.