Complete list of winners for Rs1500 prize bond draw- February 17, 2025

TOP NEWS

Many Pakistanis still choose Prize Bonds as their preferred investment choice because they offer a secure way to save money and the possibility of winning big prizes. This is especially true for the Rs1500 Prize Bond.

National Savings hosts lucky drawings every three months where participants can win rewards.

The National Savings Centre in Multan has announced the top winners of the Rs1500 prize bond draw for February 2025.

Rs1500 Prize Bond Winning Amount

First Prize Winner Rs3,000,000

Three winners for Second Prize Rs1,000,000 (each)

1696 winners of Third Prize will get Rs18,500 (each).

Rs1500 Prize Bond Draw Top Winners

As per the National Savings Division official site, the first prize winner is 402432, while the second prize winners are 543452, 764165 and 814653.

A total of 1696 Prizes of Rs.18,500/- each

										
										
000222	033530	056693	079715	112543	135096	172189	201778	227808	254233	283352
000526	033712	056737	082924	112794	135676	172490	202336	228770	254238	283542
000687	034793	056849	084004	113028	135863	172754	202353	228792	254995	283807
000724	034817	057260	084625	113270	136504	173505	202757	229281	255428	285622
001871	034886	057493	084869	113687	137405	174080	204480	229547	255521	288509
001891	035460	058044	084992	114046	137877	174678	205828	229569	255864	289964
002345	035497	058100	085474	114430	138699	175737	205836	230259	259390	290144
003939	035683	058893	086101	115753	139039	176954	207039	231315	259557	290404
005295	036373	059076	086777	116324	139784	177235	207235	231397	259598	290634
005636	038529	059451	087948	116386	139870	178168	207601	231589	260712	291546
005710	038908	059953	088027	117141	140508	178308	207734	231626	261398	292076
006336	039110	059980	088147	118154	141788	178613	208848	231832	263142	292123
007181	039583	060228	089508	118295	142603	178878	209080	232330	263207	292504
007352	039645	060420	089707	119094	142614	179188	209591	232410	263607	292737
007816	040120	060663	089919	119334	143305	179398	210401	233360	263728	294653
007904	040570	061202	089986	119978	144399	180148	210403	233775	264022	295442
008325	040589	061766	091536	120027	144591	182400	211062	234033	265044	295942
009302	041291	061790	091876	120062	147075	183222	211067	235432	265195	296535
009789	041452	061892	092645	120311	148030	183303	211412	235964	267334	297056
010622	041669	062161	093546	120578	148963	185006	211621	236540	267423	297788
011164	042507	062365	093923	121054	149038	185524	211629	237339	268055	297996
011535	043336	062560	094422	121159	149175	185607	214059	237634	268284	298044
011800	043353	062621	094488	121625	149299	185636	214791	237983	268560	298164
012160	044346	063238	094788	123374	149389	186381	215067	238884	268685	298170
012411	045525	063532	095162	123605	150120	188971	216223	239128	270943	298848
014666	045822	063950	095712	123810	150252	189000	217642	239453	270980	300087
015966	046112	064296	096001	124091	150692	189223	217643	239514	271364	300898
016142	046184	064357	096504	124299	152143	189915	217980	239929	271629	302079
016687	047630	064843	096576	124754	152294	190604	218044	240420	272028	302336
016991	048589	065129	097286	127238	152650	190881	218357	240759	272080	303786
017616	048639	065722	097467	128002	155307	191006	218530	240858	272430	304978
018076	049326	065919	098912	128235	156124	191015	218568	241964	272490	305332
018096	049470	066686	099663	128767	157962	191068	218722	242554	272550	305636
019255	049651	066803	099717	129065	158476	191331	219144	242621	272716	305932
019295	049944	067024	099750	129230	158483	191587	220236	243834	273150	306464
019870	050064	067245	100198	129327	158862	192908	220992	244934	273421	307787
020217	050493	068017	101162	130184	160464	192981	221205	245120	273823	307952
022115	050730	068303	102275	130534	162437	194058	221629	245676	274724	308227
022504	051058	069027	102370	130869	162926	195520	221850	245813	274894	308373
024453	052443	069748	103645	131381	163108	195699	221900	246653	275380	308385
025194	052926	069885	104109	131462	164016	195998	222238	247030	276063	308551
025909	053078	070210	105017	131898	164095	196112	222407	248164	276177	308575
026427	053123	072926	106262	132900	164318	196194	222490	248669	276571	309502
027175	053504	073133	108336	132962	165072	197438	224408	248689	277237	309548
027441	053965	074525	109517	133886	166001	197827	224416	248695	277251	309914
028830	054036	074661	110027	134143	166012	198139	224662	248916	277431	309994
028840	054196	074825	110203	134270	166363	198898	225646	249637	277954	310826
031419	054376	075696	110416	134384	167157	199098	225681	251192	277980	312172
032301	054382	077252	110555	134430	168358	199696	225780	252023	280675	312296
032690	054885	078056	111433	134617	168462	199977	226087	252080	280682	313335
032927	055553	078578	112328	134863	169518	200297	227090	253287	281629	315045
033016	055923	078976	112536	135084	171374	201059	227133	253981	282112	315994
										
										
										
										
										
										
										
316051	348163	377626	407992	434309	465815	497368	526502	563335	591921	629120
316700	349062	378694	408729	434399	466103	497793	526567	563387	595120	629535
317296	349141	378909	408811	435450	466414	498181	527720	563444	595476	630187
318949	349705	379075	409147	436387	468296	498217	527843	563769	595521	630597
321101	349771	380301	409677	436862	469328	499907	527881	563944	595987	631185
321118	351221	380431	409757	437751	469468	500801	527998	564287	596029	631284
321224	352386	380821	409833	438729	470446	501424	528720	565702	596033	631831
322826	354459	383314	410565	439223	470499	501457	528804	565824	598194	632109
324228	354572	383389	411031	439543	471141	501999	529760	567352	598926	635146
324948	354580	383586	411033	439883	471161	502441	530212	567755	599771	635666
327105	354879	383998	411141	440249	471872	502517	530510	568061	599880	635742
327374	355098	384379	411733	440576	472391	502781	531483	568208	600193	636825
327731	355902	384701	412907	440962	474624	503235	534460	568269	600920	637038
328161	356028	385327	413193	441309	475051	503622	534910	568292	601416	637300
329163	356665	385886	413817	441939	476386	503819	535936	569026	602303	637374
329763	357108	386012	413875	442146	477189	504617	536003	569699	602458	637569
329847	358614	386312	413965	442440	478661	504676	537442	570034	602620	637957
329955	358991	386462	415539	443002	478711	504753	537579	570757	603674	639040
333117	359026	386712	415756	443808	478827	505303	538746	570931	604209	639767
333279	360072	386818	416387	446598	478864	506292	538879	571433	604405	639892
333524	360752	387289	417395	446865	479075	506447	539955	573952	605131	640392
333664	361061	387617	417570	447675	479354	506597	540630	574013	605576	641903
334525	361384	389054	419055	448251	480425	506889	541003	574080	606301	642606
334546	361783	389726	419217	448445	481141	507520	541070	574498	609463	645093
335684	363499	389841	420015	450000	482041	508365	541845	575046	610496	645415
335881	363552	390258	420054	450491	482411	509482	542275	575521	612363	645885
338032	364163	390769	420071	451604	482595	509489	545591	575628	612570	646459
338057	364843	391255	420779	451733	483836	509702	545628	575955	613018	646925
338900	366103	391425	420967	452036	483843	511046	545973	576223	614741	647152
338942	366490	392903	421523	452797	483900	513517	548183	577703	614901	647644
338946	367123	393041	421862	453802	484317	513580	548351	578156	615056	648030
338983	367130	393126	423146	453915	484831	513589	549220	578456	615720	649357
339476	368801	393162	423324	454018	485383	514213	550509	578681	615838	649374
339873	369158	396564	424148	454314	486327	515488	552005	579184	615963	649384
339874	369706	397739	424703	455494	488916	516017	552467	579947	616794	649677
340182	370172	398446	424858	456468	489500	518043	552603	582159	618054	649960
340602	370499	398469	425225	456725	489821	518106	553449	582364	618172	651994
341101	371403	400540	425533	456905	490524	518325	554313	582614	618266	652184
341982	371404	401619	425937	457355	492117	518867	555594	584086	618722	652323
342707	371414	401840	426270	458435	492135	518990	555605	584219	618859	653096
342913	371658	402076	426374	458600	492229	519011	556847	584405	619999	653748
343024	372217	403519	426757	459747	493153	519111	557407	584462	620381	654942
343435	372324	403744	427489	460191	493441	519459	557982	584983	621287	656506
343916	372792	403839	427699	460306	493598	519595	558100	585753	622331	657522
343919	372873	405523	428481	460657	493717	521144	558441	586135	623850	658119
345356	373121	405708	428508	460810	493864	523042	558800	586858	624657	658813
345848	373158	406122	430112	460908	494023	523389	559713	586912	625587	659435
345957	373888	406132	430181	460971	494319	524724	559720	587001	625721	659521
346057	374558	406605	431442	461101	494955	524759	560096	587741	626601	660513
346402	374644	406606	432093	462925	495113	524779	560460	589293	627626	660524
346566	375727	407492	432131	465629	497345	525652	562404	589855	628677	662453
346805	376239	407672	433941	465783	497348	526421	562783	590769	628758	663688
										
										
										
										
											
										
664054	693397	729347	757593	795744	826476	853124	877127	911408	937498	973318
664329	693797	729800	758180	796041	826567	853129	878063	912973	940611	973396
664416	694225	730175	759830	798290	826965	853265	879097	913232	940842	973702
665132	694401	730961	760010	799069	827193	853631	880026	913561	941302	974516
665464	695611	731368	760291	799786	827839	854852	880210	914421	942839	975117
665572	697294	732490	760472	800118	828660	856804	881232	914982	944264	975826
667200	699155	733346	760699	800320	828942	857803	882301	916119	944363	976594
668298	699964	733523	761942	800361	829348	858620	883876	916221	946282	976743
668921	701033	733800	762137	800508	829460	859719	884138	916306	946305	977595
669869	702052	734068	762932	800879	830181	860818	884462	917728	946568	977601
670321	702180	735646	762979	801783	830265	862391	885091	917953	946959	979490
671414	702623	736398	764599	801868	830343	864031	885541	918413	947042	979662
671493	702784	738394	765138	802295	830444	864425	885583	918933	947618	979686
673159	703443	738884	765360	802609	830861	864735	885599	919237	948117	980467
673268	704186	739548	765779	803177	831188	864906	885805	919983	948842	981234
673912	705222	739615	765843	803855	831242	865886	885871	920259	949942	983030
674285	705509	739732	766101	803910	831402	865977	886267	920601	952438	984029
674581	706073	739965	768154	803997	831740	866029	887142	920826	952601	984374
674665	707996	740138	770628	804084	832435	866197	887150	921065	953581	984382
674694	709640	740180	770832	804727	832569	866228	888201	921105	953722	984603
674787	709725	740490	771061	805159	834603	866557	888919	921457	955886	985054
675555	710821	742301	772163	805233	835485	866709	889122	921567	956369	985230
676029	711798	742340	772393	806690	835580	867199	890117	922231	957192	985339
676525	712564	742876	772761	807345	836265	867386	890900	922453	957673	986688
676623	712581	743417	773152	807799	836379	867715	891428	923211	958009	986940
676935	713462	743987	773525	807835	836963	867770	891437	923916	958094	987268
678305	715964	744064	773621	809317	837024	868554	893038	924164	959561	988022
678945	716450	745074	775360	809673	837285	868971	893187	924376	959809	988050
678995	716615	745433	776087	812447	837364	869322	895022	925132	960650	988250
679490	718163	745502	777339	813008	837426	870222	895158	925290	961592	988507
679832	718248	745593	777933	813092	837608	870427	896604	925672	961773	988900
679939	718261	745652	778084	813559	838461	870503	896629	926167	962980	989406
680125	718264	746850	778933	813580	838646	871478	898161	926782	963863	991170
681227	718796	747715	779740	813641	838807	871630	898592	927214	964106	992429
681326	719884	748260	780593	815430	839438	871638	899700	927508	964202	993238
681521	721954	748348	780923	816257	839770	871927	900162	929092	964469	994084
683299	722132	748576	781337	816269	841489	872435	900610	929585	964832	994522
683439	724946	748613	782639	816642	841659	873460	901473	929683	965461	994927
685486	725082	748630	786683	817088	841752	873991	901498	929822	965807	995221
685489	725173	749299	787713	817100	846763	874123	902479	930935	966000	996062
687090	725711	749599	787718	818764	846821	875164	902982	931128	967214	998739
687507	725779	749943	787783	819261	847149	875394	903576	932246	967998	999974
688635	726556	750285	789501	819313	847459	875523	903907	934238	968297	XXXXXX
689067	726758	751489	792043	820561	847718	875554	904736	934292	968996	XXXXXX
689327	727113	751769	792913	820761	847835	875652	907127	934367	969196	XXXXXX
689634	727454	752175	793425	821523	848971	875848	908048	934376	971165	XXXXXX
689814	727724	754469	793571	821819	849229	875963	908508	934483	972062	XXXXXX
690350	728617	754998	793787	822635	851411	876472	909464	935036	972294	XXXXXX
691242	728716	755637	793814	822728	851489	876483	910813	935049	972328	XXXXXX
691252	729030	756769	794542	823659	852435	876627	911103	936564	972709	XXXXXX
692721	729183	756986	794861	824628	853102	876940	911221	936935	973303	XXXXXX

According to the new rules, tax filers will be taxed at 15 percent on their prize earnings, while non-filers will face a 30 percent tax.

This change significantly alters the tax structure for Prize Bond winners and may impact the final amount they receive.

For example, the first prize of Rs. 3,000,000 will be taxed at Rs. 450,000 for tax filers, while non-filers will pay Rs. 900,000. The second prize of Rs. 1,000,000 will incur a tax of Rs. 150,000 for tax filers and Rs. 300,000 for non-filers.

The third prize of Rs. 18,500 is taxed at Rs. 2,775 for tax filers and Rs. 5,550 for non-filers. Essentially, tax filers pay a lower tax rate compared to non-filers.

Earlier, the complete result for Draw No. 49 of the Rs100 prize bond, held on February 17, 2025, at the National Savings Division office in Rawalpindi, was announced.

The first prize for Rs 100 prize bond is Rs 700,000 while three second prize winners will receive Rs 200,000 each. While 1696 winners of third prize will get Rs 1000 each.

The prize bond program is being run by the Central Directorate of National Savings since the 1960s.

National Savings hosts lucky drawings every three months where participants can win rewards.

The program’s dual objectives are to raise money for the government and provide regular people with a safe way to save their money that won’t lose value.

