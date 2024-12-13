Rs200 prize bond draw date announced – December 2024

The Draw Number 100 of Rs200 prize bonds draw has been scheduled for December 16, 2024, in Sialkot.

This offers participants a chance to win substantial cash prizes. The first prize for the Rs200 prize bond is Rs750,000, while the second prize amounts to Rs250,000, awarded to multiple winners. The third prize, valued at Rs1,250, will go to several lucky participants.

The draw is anticipated to draw widespread attention, as many individuals in Pakistan prefer investing in smaller-denomination prize bonds for the opportunity to win significant amounts.

Winners of this draw will be announced shortly after the balloting process concludes, with detailed updates expected to follow promptly.

A complete list of the winning numbers will be made available after the results are finalized, ensuring transparency and accessibility for all participants. Prize bonds remain a popular form of investment and savings across the country, offering regular draws and attractive prize amounts.

The schedule for future prize bond draws includes various denominations, with upcoming draws for Rs750, Rs100, Rs1,500, Rs25,000, and Rs40,000 bonds planned throughout 2024.

These draws are spaced across the year, providing participants with multiple opportunities to test their luck and potentially win life-changing amounts. The Rs200 bond, in particular, will see additional draws on March 15, June 17, and September 16, ensuring continued interest in this denomination.

Prize bonds are widely regarded as a secure and rewarding investment, with regular draws held under government oversight to maintain trust and fairness in the system. Participants are encouraged to stay informed about upcoming draws and their results to maximize their chances of winning.

Earlier, the government had announced winners of the Rs25,000 denomination national prize bond draw held on December 10, 2024, in Quetta, Balochistan, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

It was this year’s fourth draw for Rs25,000 prize bond, shows the central bank data.

