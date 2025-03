Rs25,000 prize bond draw complete result- March 2025

National Savings Centre Muzaffarabad has announced the winning numbers for the Rs25000 prize bond draw of 2025.

Conducted every three months, the draw offers an excellent opportunity for Bond holders to win significant amounts, with the grand prize amounting to an impressive Rs80 million.

Many Pakistanis still choose Bonds as their preferred investment choice because they offer a secure way to save money and the possibility of winning big prizes. This is especially true for the Rs40000 bond which can help one win a handsome amount in one go.

Prize bonds are regarded as a secure investment option, providing holders with opportunities to win rewards without the risk of financial loss.

Rs25000 Prize Bond – Prize Details

First Prize: Two winners will receive Rs30 million.

Second Prize: Five winners will each receive Rs10 million.

Third Prize: Winners will each be awarded Rs300,000.

Rs25000 Prize Bond first, second winning numbers

Prize Winners 1st Prize 862446 and 887434 2nd Prize 248068, 493905, 747331, 866955, 919237

3rd Prize list for Rs25000 Prize Bond: