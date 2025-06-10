Rs25,000 prize bond draw complete result- June 2025

National Savings Centre Lahore has announced the winning numbers for the Rs25000 prize bond draw of 2025.

Conducted every three months, the draw offers an excellent opportunity for Bond holders to win significant amounts, with the grand prize amounting to an impressive Rs80 million.

Many Pakistanis still choose Bonds as their preferred investment choice because they offer a secure way to save money and the possibility of winning big prizes. This is especially true for the Rs40000 bond which can help one win a handsome amount in one go.

Prize bonds are regarded as a secure investment option, providing holders with opportunities to win rewards without the risk of financial loss.

Rs25000 Prize Bond – Prize Details

First Prize: Two winners will receive Rs30 million.

Second Prize: Five winners will each receive Rs10 million.

Third Prize: Winners will each be awarded Rs300,000.

Rs25000 Prize Bond first, second winning numbers

Prize Winners 1st Prize 235174 and 272160 2nd Prize 278896, 418337, 464014, 722511, 957742

3rd Prize list for Rs25000 Prize Bond:

001643 094314 174747 251264 012583 096945 174884 253087 015472 098140 175728 254733 015807 098293 176228 256516 016698 101174 176508 259497 016872 101733 176836 259620 018991 103176 177007 260858 022360 105458 179107 265827 023986 113398 183079 266063 024314 116076 183368 268405 024978 116227 189545 269456 025660 116305 189941 270263 029484 118956 190161 270667 031272 120522 191988 272705 034278 123869 192941 272742 034737 125787 193494 272996 039574 131479 193884 274290 041014 132288 195367 275768 042127 132418 198277 275844 044147 135434 198995 277328 045252 135825 203903 277561 047698 138378 205522 278860 049862 141004 208108 280625 049994 141622 208236 281483 050863 141882 208333 281642 052061 143087 211200 283105 055379 143811 211285 284520 056885 145127 211487 286235 057123 145150 211631 286291 059158 146006 212208 287109 059350 147771 212775 293775 059600 148712 213088 294629 061665 150568 213368 295942 062565 150723 214638 298434 063569 151481 215329 299297 063573 151632 215392 300998 063611 152015 216882 301829 067293 154802 218345 302110 069738 155796 219294 302766 070100 156062 220352 302843 070710 156111 220388 311132 071372 157325 225981 311904 071554 159327 228478 313645 073279 159648 229893 315319 074030 160864 231043 315607 075785 166206 231754 315975 075876 166731 233034 316209 076577 167412 233056 317144 077586 169070 234247 317334 079126 170117 237072 320429 079158 170721 237277 322663 081269 172006 237343 325924 081905 172344 237561 327347 084235 172740 238274 328623 084285 172757 238489 329621 086131 172840 242812 334097 087765 172846 246231 334171 089082 173012 246288 334191 091750 173364 250559 334433 092257 173736 251098 334962 335623 408771 506399 605493 335691 409324 509679 606824 338738 411101 510452 610861 344386 413201 511059 611365 344407 415552 511976 612247 345327 417021 513336 613012 346915 420722 514542 617082 347120 420950 514936 618217 350185 424784 518119 618710 352272 424931 518703 618740 352522 426275 518823 618756 353066 427231 521418 619718 353362 429616 521718 620053 354222 430096 523015 623918 354227 433373 524552 626285 354942 433448 525104 628385 356464 433452 525312 629370 357917 435783 527246 633166 358951 437743 529586 633712 359272 438153 529847 634192 362452 438915 533014 634852 362672 440138 538959 636820 363718 440253 544015 637471 364566 441744 544288 637661 364613 442326 548302 639567 367855 442623 549184 639993 368022 445104 550280 641678 369429 445652 551036 647202 370123 445819 551456 651331 372038 452058 551730 652599 372209 454222 551789 655067 373696 454876 554875 655887 373878 455201 555423 656361 374637 457225 561795 657051 375612 461002 563318 662695 376612 461050 564006 662922 377809 462028 568308 663107 379152 464489 568426 663278 380803 470698 569886 664177 381506 474147 570310 665590 382464 475607 571173 669501 383790 475766 576811 672089 387031 475907 578044 672388 387947 476073 579254 672461 390133 477997 580417 675550 390552 479615 581765 675650 391003 481242 588019 675825 391563 483363 588126 675935 392865 483521 588311 677785 393213 490102 588489 680643 394643 491136 589994 681509 396642 493424 590211 682593 398337 496195 590394 682763 399207 496407 590843 684121 401288 498012 591704 684417 404168 498307 591721 685126 404580 499520 592646 686519 404823 503859 596565 687866 405815 506345 599974 688800 406133 506359 600188 689002 689076 768643 845871 957267 689282 769222 847097 958212 690934 771268 847853 959309 691737 771598 849680 961689 691988 771698 850346 961909 694015 771893 852094 962422 696306 771989 852615 962695 701388 772159 854239 963112 702430 772940 855879 963213 702747 773182 860968 964810 703042 773333 871249 966651 703268 773778 873011 967015 706652 774190 873697 967591 709224 774593 874904 968371 710303 775593 876378 968499 713267 777271 879221 969092 715955 777700 880389 969096 717109 778664 882652 969373 717548 779157 883011 969706 719419 780125 885128 969796 721808 781502 887880 969890 722564 781944 888143 969990 722919 782300 888324 973178 723757 782314 888396 973680 723995 782388 889548 977668 724227 783622 892017 980270 724286 784417 894727 981046 724650 785009 896967 982270 725380 785886 897185 983429 726880 787709 897649 983577 727243 787773 903367 986280 727277 789201 903869 988176 727463 789809 905143 991343 727699 790309 905704 991756 729824 790524 906286 994146 730153 792221 911773 995296 731128 792747 912085 995526 731682 793241 915965 995606 731847 796612 918387 996825 731857 797063 921577 998576 732573 797238 923047 xxxxxx 733291 801381 923876 xxxxxx 740677 801703 925575 xxxxxx 744101 802780 930309 xxxxxx 749880 803950 930885 xxxxxx 752388 805839 935070 xxxxxx 753251 806790 939370 xxxxxx 753262 806798 939378 xxxxxx 754607 807377 939856 xxxxxx 755098 807591 940083 xxxxxx 757232 808238 940660 xxxxxx 758058 808461 942086 xxxxxx 758162 809752 943666 xxxxxx 760195 816360 949854 xxxxxx 761540 816629 950065 xxxxxx 763825 818064 952370 xxxxxx 764249 829143 953670 xxxxxx 768206 831136 954797 xxxxxx 768222 836420 956514 xxxxxx 768368 836886 956758 xxxxxx

Earlier, National Savings Centre Quetta announced the winning numbers for the Rs40000 prize bond in the first draw of 2025.

Conducted every three months, the draw offers an excellent opportunity for Bond holders to win significant amounts, with the grand prize amounting to an impressive Rs80 million.

Many Pakistanis still choose Bonds as their preferred investment choice because they offer a secure way to save money and the possibility of winning big prizes. This is especially true for the Rs40000 bond which can help one win a handsome amount in one go.

Prize bonds are regarded as a secure investment option, providing holders with opportunities to win rewards without the risk of financial loss.

Rs40000 Prize Bond – Prize Details

First Prize: One winner will receive Rs80 million.

Second Prize: Three winners will each receive Rs3 million.

Third Prize: 660 winners will each be awarded Rs500,000.

Rs40000 Prize Bond first, second winning numbers