web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, June 10, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Rs25,000 prize bond draw complete result- June 2025

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

National Savings Centre Lahore has announced the winning numbers for the Rs25000 prize bond draw of 2025.

Conducted every three months, the draw offers an excellent opportunity for Bond holders to win significant amounts, with the grand prize amounting to an impressive Rs80 million.

Many Pakistanis still choose Bonds as their preferred investment choice because they offer a secure way to save money and the possibility of winning big prizes. This is especially true for the Rs40000 bond which can help one win a handsome amount in one go.

Prize bonds are regarded as a secure investment option, providing holders with opportunities to win rewards without the risk of financial loss.

Rs25000 Prize Bond – Prize Details

  • First Prize: Two winners will receive Rs30 million.
  • Second Prize: Five winners will each receive Rs10 million.
  • Third Prize: Winners will each be awarded Rs300,000.

Read More: 

Rs25000 Prize Bond first, second winning numbers

Prize Winners
1st Prize 235174 and 272160
2nd Prize 278896, 418337, 464014, 722511, 957742

 

Read More: Rs25,000 prize bond draw complete result- March 2025

3rd Prize list for Rs25000 Prize Bond:

001643	094314	174747	251264
012583	096945	174884	253087
015472	098140	175728	254733
015807	098293	176228	256516
016698	101174	176508	259497
016872	101733	176836	259620
018991	103176	177007	260858
022360	105458	179107	265827
023986	113398	183079	266063
024314	116076	183368	268405
024978	116227	189545	269456
025660	116305	189941	270263
029484	118956	190161	270667
031272	120522	191988	272705
034278	123869	192941	272742
034737	125787	193494	272996
039574	131479	193884	274290
041014	132288	195367	275768
042127	132418	198277	275844
044147	135434	198995	277328
045252	135825	203903	277561
047698	138378	205522	278860
049862	141004	208108	280625
049994	141622	208236	281483
050863	141882	208333	281642
052061	143087	211200	283105
055379	143811	211285	284520
056885	145127	211487	286235
057123	145150	211631	286291
059158	146006	212208	287109
059350	147771	212775	293775
059600	148712	213088	294629
061665	150568	213368	295942
062565	150723	214638	298434
063569	151481	215329	299297
063573	151632	215392	300998
063611	152015	216882	301829
067293	154802	218345	302110
069738	155796	219294	302766
070100	156062	220352	302843
070710	156111	220388	311132
071372	157325	225981	311904
071554	159327	228478	313645
073279	159648	229893	315319
074030	160864	231043	315607
075785	166206	231754	315975
075876	166731	233034	316209
076577	167412	233056	317144
077586	169070	234247	317334
079126	170117	237072	320429
079158	170721	237277	322663
081269	172006	237343	325924
081905	172344	237561	327347
084235	172740	238274	328623
084285	172757	238489	329621
086131	172840	242812	334097
087765	172846	246231	334171
089082	173012	246288	334191
091750	173364	250559	334433
092257	173736	251098	334962


335623	408771	506399	605493
335691	409324	509679	606824
338738	411101	510452	610861
344386	413201	511059	611365
344407	415552	511976	612247
345327	417021	513336	613012
346915	420722	514542	617082
347120	420950	514936	618217
350185	424784	518119	618710
352272	424931	518703	618740
352522	426275	518823	618756
353066	427231	521418	619718
353362	429616	521718	620053
354222	430096	523015	623918
354227	433373	524552	626285
354942	433448	525104	628385
356464	433452	525312	629370
357917	435783	527246	633166
358951	437743	529586	633712
359272	438153	529847	634192
362452	438915	533014	634852
362672	440138	538959	636820
363718	440253	544015	637471
364566	441744	544288	637661
364613	442326	548302	639567
367855	442623	549184	639993
368022	445104	550280	641678
369429	445652	551036	647202
370123	445819	551456	651331
372038	452058	551730	652599
372209	454222	551789	655067
373696	454876	554875	655887
373878	455201	555423	656361
374637	457225	561795	657051
375612	461002	563318	662695
376612	461050	564006	662922
377809	462028	568308	663107
379152	464489	568426	663278
380803	470698	569886	664177
381506	474147	570310	665590
382464	475607	571173	669501
383790	475766	576811	672089
387031	475907	578044	672388
387947	476073	579254	672461
390133	477997	580417	675550
390552	479615	581765	675650
391003	481242	588019	675825
391563	483363	588126	675935
392865	483521	588311	677785
393213	490102	588489	680643
394643	491136	589994	681509
396642	493424	590211	682593
398337	496195	590394	682763
399207	496407	590843	684121
401288	498012	591704	684417
404168	498307	591721	685126
404580	499520	592646	686519
404823	503859	596565	687866
405815	506345	599974	688800
406133	506359	600188	689002


689076	768643	845871	957267
689282	769222	847097	958212
690934	771268	847853	959309
691737	771598	849680	961689
691988	771698	850346	961909
694015	771893	852094	962422
696306	771989	852615	962695
701388	772159	854239	963112
702430	772940	855879	963213
702747	773182	860968	964810
703042	773333	871249	966651
703268	773778	873011	967015
706652	774190	873697	967591
709224	774593	874904	968371
710303	775593	876378	968499
713267	777271	879221	969092
715955	777700	880389	969096
717109	778664	882652	969373
717548	779157	883011	969706
719419	780125	885128	969796
721808	781502	887880	969890
722564	781944	888143	969990
722919	782300	888324	973178
723757	782314	888396	973680
723995	782388	889548	977668
724227	783622	892017	980270
724286	784417	894727	981046
724650	785009	896967	982270
725380	785886	897185	983429
726880	787709	897649	983577
727243	787773	903367	986280
727277	789201	903869	988176
727463	789809	905143	991343
727699	790309	905704	991756
729824	790524	906286	994146
730153	792221	911773	995296
731128	792747	912085	995526
731682	793241	915965	995606
731847	796612	918387	996825
731857	797063	921577	998576
732573	797238	923047	xxxxxx
733291	801381	923876	xxxxxx
740677	801703	925575	xxxxxx
744101	802780	930309	xxxxxx
749880	803950	930885	xxxxxx
752388	805839	935070	xxxxxx
753251	806790	939370	xxxxxx
753262	806798	939378	xxxxxx
754607	807377	939856	xxxxxx
755098	807591	940083	xxxxxx
757232	808238	940660	xxxxxx
758058	808461	942086	xxxxxx
758162	809752	943666	xxxxxx
760195	816360	949854	xxxxxx
761540	816629	950065	xxxxxx
763825	818064	952370	xxxxxx
764249	829143	953670	xxxxxx
768206	831136	954797	xxxxxx
768222	836420	956514	xxxxxx
768368	836886	956758	xxxxxx

Earlier, National Savings Centre Quetta announced the winning numbers for the Rs40000 prize bond in the first draw of 2025.

Conducted every three months, the draw offers an excellent opportunity for Bond holders to win significant amounts, with the grand prize amounting to an impressive Rs80 million.

Many Pakistanis still choose Bonds as their preferred investment choice because they offer a secure way to save money and the possibility of winning big prizes. This is especially true for the Rs40000 bond which can help one win a handsome amount in one go.

Prize bonds are regarded as a secure investment option, providing holders with opportunities to win rewards without the risk of financial loss.

Rs40000 Prize Bond – Prize Details

  • First Prize: One winner will receive Rs80 million.
  • Second Prize: Three winners will each receive Rs3 million.
  • Third Prize: 660 winners will each be awarded Rs500,000.

Rs40000 Prize Bond first, second winning numbers

Prize Winners
1st Prize 302855
2nd Prize 018062, 171277, 553311
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.