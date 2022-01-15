Rs50 billion to be disbursed under Kamyab Jawan program this year

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has set the target of disbursing loans worth Rs50 billion under Kamyab Jawan Program this year to promote entrepreneurship amongst youth and create job opportunities in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

Addressing a presser to share the details, Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said that 2022 would be celebrated as a year of youth in which Kamyab Jawan Program’s targets would be achieved to make them self-reliant.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan for initiating Kamyab Jawan Program and said that it would help in bringing prosperity to the country. “Rs 50 billion will be disbursed under business loans schemes this year,” he said and added that in 2021, Rs 30 billion has been disbursed among 22,000 youngsters.

He said that the program has provided equal opportunities to all skilled and unskilled youth for empowerment and running different projects including employment, education and engagement of youth.

Read More: PM IMRAN KHAN INAUGURATES KAMYAB JAWAN SPORTS DRIVE

“Last year over 50,000 jobs were created directly and hundred of thousands of indirect jobs alongside boosting the economy,” he said.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said startups are especially being promoted under Kamyab Jawan Program. “A proposal will be floated in the cabinet for approval under which no guarantee will be sought from those acquiring loans up to two million rupees.”

Farrukh Habib said under the Rs10 billion Skill for All Program, hi-tech certification is being provided to the youth in areas such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, graphic designing and so on.

He said under this program, scholarships have been awarded to 100,000 youth whilst another 61,000 will be provided at the end of January.

“The government is targeting to enhance its IT exports to three billion dollars during the current fiscal year and this skill development program will help strengthen our IT exports.”

Comments