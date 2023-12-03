Rs516.8m million fine imposed on electricity thieves

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) claimed to have imposed a fine of Rs.516.8 million on 4354 electricity thieves caught during last 86 days of anti-power-theft campaign in its region.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Sunday that FESCO had launched a vigorous anti-theft drive on special direction of Minister of Energy (Power Division) and during 86 days of this campaign the anti-theft teams of the company caught 4354 power pilferers from its eight districts.

The company had imposed a total fine of Rs.516.8 million on the pilferers under the head of detection units of 11.196 million in addition to getting Rs.336.8 million recovered from them.

Related: Lahore Metro Bus administration found involved in ‘power theft’

FESCO had also got cases registered against 4137 accused whereas the police had arrested 3614 electricity thieves so far, he added.

Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1385 points in Faisalabad district and imposed a fine of Rs.163.1 million on them under the head of 3530,000 million detection units.

In Jhang district, the FESCO teams caught 481 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.65 million under 1584,000 detection units.

Related: LESCO detects 282 power pilferers during anti-power theft crackdown

Similarly, 495 cases of electricity theft were detected in Bhakkar district and the company fined the power pilferers Rs.56.1 million under 1140,000 detection units.

He further said that 446 electricity thieves were caught from Chiniot district and they were imposed a fine of Rs.63 million under 1375,000 detection units.

In Khushab district, 123 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were fined Rs.17.8 million for 363,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 560 power pilferers from Mianwali and they were fined Rs.55.9 million for 1229,000 detection units.

In Sargodha district, 472 cases of electricity theft were detected. Hence, a fine of Rs.49.9 million was imposed on the electricity thieves under 1053,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 333 electricity thieves from Toba Tek Singh district. Therefore, the company imposed a fine of Rs.38.3 million for 757,000 detection units,the spokesman added.