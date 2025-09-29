Rs750 prize bond draw date announced
Sep 29, 2025
The fourth draw for the Rs750 prize bond will be held in October 2025 in Muzaffarabad at the National Savings Division office.
Many Pakistanis still choose Bonds as their preferred investment choice because they offer a secure way to save money and the possibility of winning big prizes. This is especially true for the Rs750 prize bond, which can help one win a handsome amount in one go.
Prize bonds are regarded as a secure investment option, providing holders with opportunities to win rewards without the risk of financial loss.
National Savings hosts lucky drawings every three months where participants can win rewards.
Rs750 prize bond schedule
|Prize
|Amount (PKR)
|Number of Winners
|1st Prize
|1,500,000
|1
|2nd Prize
|500,000
|3
|3rd Prize
|9,300
|1,696
750 Prize Bond Draw Date
Draw number four of Rs750 prize bond will be held on October 15 (Wednesday) at the National Savings Centre Muzaffarabad at 10:00 am.
Earlier, the National Savings Division unveiled the official Prize Bond Schedule for 2025.
The first balloting took place on January 15 for the Rs750 bond, while the final balloting will be held on December 15 for the Rs200 prize bond.
Prize bonds are widely regarded as a secure and rewarding investment, with regular draws held under government oversight to maintain trust and fairness in the system. Participants are encouraged to stay informed about upcoming draws and their results to maximize their chances of winning.
Prize Bond Schedule 2025 in Pakistan:
|Date
|Day
|City
|Bond
|15 January 2025
|Wednesday
|Karachi
|750
|17 February 2025
|Monday
|Multan
|100
|17 March 2025
|Monday
|Faisalabad
|200
|15 April 2025
|Tuesday
|Peshawar
|750
|15 May 2025
|Thursday
|Karachi
|1500
|16 June 2025
|Monday
|Quetta
|200
|15 July 2025
|Tuesday
|Rawalpindi
|750
|15 August 2025
|Friday
|Faisalabad
|1500
|15 September 2025
|Monday
|Multan
|200
|15 October 2025
|Wednesday
|Muzaffarabad
|750
|17 November 2025
|Monday
|Rawalpindi
|1500
|15 December 2025
|Monday
|Lahore
|200
Premium Bonds Schedule 2025
|Date
|Day
|City
|Bond Denomination
|10 March 2025
|Monday
|Quetta
|Premium Bond 40000
|10 June 2025
|Tuesday
|Hyderabad
|Premium Bond 40000
|10 September 2025
|Wednesday
|Peshawar
|Premium Bond 40000
|10 December 2025
|Wednesday
|Sialkot
|Premium Bond 40000
|10 March 2025
|Monday
|Muzaffarabad
|Premium Bond 25000
|10 June 2025
|Tuesday
|Lahore
|Premium Bond 25000
|10 September 2025
|Wednesday
|Karachi
|Premium Bond 25000
|10 December 2025
|Wednesday
|Faisalabad
|Premium Bond 25000
