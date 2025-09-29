Rs750 prize bond draw date announced

The fourth draw for the Rs750 prize bond will be held in October 2025 in Muzaffarabad at the National Savings Division office.

Many Pakistanis still choose Bonds as their preferred investment choice because they offer a secure way to save money and the possibility of winning big prizes. This is especially true for the Rs750 prize bond, which can help one win a handsome amount in one go.

Prize bonds are regarded as a secure investment option, providing holders with opportunities to win rewards without the risk of financial loss.

National Savings hosts lucky drawings every three months where participants can win rewards.

Rs750 prize bond schedule

Prize Amount (PKR) Number of Winners 1st Prize 1,500,000 1 2nd Prize 500,000 3 3rd Prize 9,300 1,696

750 Prize Bond Draw Date

Draw number four of Rs750 prize bond will be held on October 15 (Wednesday) at the National Savings Centre Muzaffarabad at 10:00 am.

Earlier, the National Savings Division unveiled the official Prize Bond Schedule for 2025.

The first balloting took place on January 15 for the Rs750 bond, while the final balloting will be held on December 15 for the Rs200 prize bond.

Prize bonds are widely regarded as a secure and rewarding investment, with regular draws held under government oversight to maintain trust and fairness in the system. Participants are encouraged to stay informed about upcoming draws and their results to maximize their chances of winning.

Prize Bond Schedule 2025 in Pakistan:

Date Day City Bond 15 January 2025 Wednesday Karachi 750 17 February 2025 Monday Multan 100 17 March 2025 Monday Faisalabad 200 15 April 2025 Tuesday Peshawar 750 15 May 2025 Thursday Karachi 1500 16 June 2025 Monday Quetta 200 15 July 2025 Tuesday Rawalpindi 750 15 August 2025 Friday Faisalabad 1500 15 September 2025 Monday Multan 200 15 October 2025 Wednesday Muzaffarabad 750 17 November 2025 Monday Rawalpindi 1500 15 December 2025 Monday Lahore 200

Premium Bonds Schedule 2025