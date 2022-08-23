Rs9b money laundering: FBR arrests Mirza Ayaz Ali Baig

KARACHI: In a major development in the Rs9 billion money laundering case, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) arrested the main accused Mirza Ayaz Ali Baig on Tuesday.

According to details, FBR Internal Audit team arrested Mirza Ayaz Ali Baig, the main accused in the money laundering case of nine billion rupees.

Sources say that the arrested accused had created a fake company named Quality International for money laundering, and several accounts of the private bank of DHA Phase Seven were being used by the accused for money laundering.

According to FBR sources, records of transactions worth billions of rupees in private bank accounts have also been obtained, and a list of money laundering has also been recovered from the possession of the accused.

Sources said that the name of the accused is also included in the FIR registered for money laundering, the evidence of the transfer of funds from the owner of the battery company and several persons was also obtained from the arrested accused.

The accused will be produced in the customs court tomorrow for remand.

