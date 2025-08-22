web analytics
Rúben Dias inks new deal at Manchester City

Portuguese star Rúben Dias has penned a new deal with Manchester City, the club confirmed Friday.

According to a statement released by Manchester City, the defender has agreed a four-year deal with a two-year extension to his pre-existing contract.

The new contract will keep the Portugal international at the Etihad Stadium until 2029.

He has been key part or Pep Guardiola’s team since joining from Benfica in 2020.

He has won four Premier League titles, the Champions League in 2023 and was voted the Premier League’s best player in 2021.

The 28-year-old is set to pass 250 appearances for the club this season.

“I am incredibly happy today,” Dias was quoted by Manchester City. “I’m so proud to represent this great club. City is where I want to be, at the top of the sport, competing for trophies.

“The club’s ambition aligns perfectly with mine and as a footballer there is nothing better than that. I love Manchester, it is my home now, and I love the Manchester City fans.

“When I think about the trophies we have won and the way we have played our football during my time here, I couldn’t imagine playing anywhere else.

“My job now is to be the best I can be for the duration of this contract, so that I can play my part in helping us challenge for more silverware,” he concluded.

