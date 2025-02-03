THIS former Bollywood actress could become the next PM of Canada

Ruby Dhalla, who once pursued a career in Bollywood before transitioning into Canadian politics, has announced her bid to lead the Liberal Party of Canada and potentially succeed Justin Trudeau as the country’s next prime minister.

Born in Canada to Punjabi immigrant parents, Dhalla initially gained attention for her role in the 2003 Bollywood film Kyon? Kis Liye?, where she played a police officer.

Despite her brief acting career, which was marred by controversy over the film’s promotional material, Ruby Dhalla has since made a significant mark in politics.

In the early days of her career, Ruby Dhalla tried to block the DVD release of Kyon? Kis Liye?, claiming that her image was manipulated for promotional purposes.

However, producer Charanjit Sihra denied her claims, stating, “She came to Hamilton and always dreamed of becoming a Bollywood star. I gave her a chance in the film.”

Despite the controversy, Dhalla’s acting career didn’t take off, and she soon shifted focus to politics.

In 2004, Ruby Dhalla was elected to the House of Commons as the Member of Parliament for Brampton, Springdale.

She served in this role until 2011, becoming one of the few women of Indian descent in the Canadian parliament. If successful in her bid to lead the Liberal Party, Dhalla would make history as Canada’s first prime minister of color.

Beyond her political career, Ruby Dhalla also dabbled in modeling and hospitality, even participating in the Miss India Canada pageant in 1993, where she was the runner-up.

Now, as she eyes the leadership of the Liberal Party, Dhalla’s diverse background and unique journey could make her a trailblazer in Canadian politics.