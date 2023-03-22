Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets today for Ramazan moon sighting

PESHAWAR: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Peshawar today (Wednesday) for the sighting of the crescent of Ramazan 1444 AH, ARY News reported.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad will preside over the meeting. The Ruet body will meet in the building of Auqaf Department, Peshawar.

The meetings of zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal committees will also be held at their respective offices. The committee for Islamabad will meet in the building of the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Meanwhile, the PMD had forecast the possibility of a Ramazan moon sighting on March 22, (29th Sha’ban 1444 AH).

It said the new moon of Ramazan 1444 AH was expected to be born on the crossing conjunction point at 22-23 PST on March 21.

Meanwhile, the Ramadan crescent was not been sighted in Saudi Arabia, UAE and other gulf countries and the first Ramadan will begin on Thursday.

Ramadan-ul-Mubarak, the month of fasting, is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

During the fast, Muslims must abstain from eating, drinking, gossip and cursing, and are encouraged to focus on meditative acts like prayer, reading the holy Quran and charity.

