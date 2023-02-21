Ruling coalition parties decide against contesting NA by-polls

ISLAMABAD: The ruling coalition parties have decided to not contest by-polls on the National Assembly (NA) seats, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

While slamming the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said the ‘anarchist’ party should go to the by-polls and the assembly.

She added that the ‘anarchist party’ used to go to the courts for the approval of their resignations and sometimes, for the rejections of their resignations.

Aurangzeb questioned PTI about dissolving the assemblies and tendering resignations if it has to return to the House.

The information minister claimed that the opposition party is very confused to decide whether to go to the court, assembly or the elections. Marriyum Aurangzeb said that they won’t compromise on the national interests due to a single person.

Yesterday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is responsible to conduct transparent elections in all parts of the country.

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) should take this responsibility to hold free and fair elections in the national assembly (NA), and provincial assembly (PA), he said while talking to a private television channel.

Regarding the caretaker set-up, he said the caretaker government would make the arrangements for national and provincial assembly elections, he added. As per the current economic situation, he said ECP should conduct both elections in October to save time and money.

Rana Sanaullah said that delaying tactics had been used by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to get relief in lawsuits regarding Toshakhana and money laundering cases.

