Running wedding halls not CAA job: SC orders end to commercial activities

KARACHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday came down hard on the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for running wedding halls on its land, reported ARY News.

Hearing a case about CAA lands at the apex court’s Karachi registry, a bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed directed the country’s aviation regulator to end all the commercial activities other than airport-related services on its premises.

“It is not CAA’s job to run wedding halls,” the court remarked, instructing it to utilise the land for the purposes it was obtained for.

Justice Qazi Mohammad Amin Ahmed, a member of the bench, questioned whether aviation regulators around the globe run marriage lawns.

“If that is the case, then open night clubs and casinos as well,” he berated CAA.

“Does Heathrow airport have a wedding hall?” the judge carried on.

The court directed a senior member of the Board of Revenue to submit a survey report on next hearing.

