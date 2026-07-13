MOSCOW: Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday ​that it had foiled a series ‌of attempted large-scale Ukrainian drone attacks against two military air bases deep ​inside Russia, state news agency ​TASS reported.

TASS cited the FSB as ⁠saying in a statement that Ukrainian ​secret services had attempted to strike ​the Shagol and Ukrainka air bases, in Russia’s Ural Mountains and its far east, ​respectively, and that the perpetrators ​of the attacks had been detained.

It said ‌that ⁠Ukraine had used balloons and drones to deliver containers full of drones into Russia’s Bryansk region, which were ​then ​to be ⁠transported to the two targets.

The foiled operation appeared to ​resemble a 2025 attack ​on ⁠Russian military air bases, including the Ukrainka base, which destroyed around 10 ⁠Russian ​aircraft, according to the ​United States.