Russia intends to take the whole of Ukraine but its army failed to deliver on the first day of its invasion, Britain’s defence secretary said.

HEADLINES

* Missiles pounded the Ukrainian capital as Russian forces pressed their advance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded with the international community to do more, saying sanctions announced so far were not enough.

* Russian forces would enter areas just outside Kyiv later on Friday even though Ukrainian units were defending positions on four fronts despite being outnumbered, a top Ukrainian defence official said.

* Ukraine’s nuclear agency said it was recording increased radiation levels from the site of the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which has been captured by Russian forces.

* Britain would like to cut off Russia from the SWIFT global interbank payments system, the defence secretary said. France’s finance minister said it would be a “last resort”.

* Ukrainian forces downed an aircraft over Kyiv, which then crashed into a residential building, a government adviser said.

* Russian President Vladimir Putin said his aim was to demilitarize and “denazify” Ukraine. He said any hindrance would be met by “such consequences that you have never encountered in your history”.

* The United States, Britain, Canada, the EU, Australia, Japan, Taiwan and others unveiled sanctions against Russia, targeting banks, military exports and members of Putin’s inner circle.

* Russia banned British airlines from landing at its airports or crossing its airspace after Britain banned flights of Russian flag carrier Aeroflot.

* EU interior ministers will discuss a possible Ukrainian refugee crisis, French officials said.

* Russia’s economy is unlikely to withstand coordinated sanctions.

* Daniil Medvedev said he wanted to promote peace after a “roller-coaster day” when he was confirmed the world’s top tennis player and his country invaded Ukraine.

* Stock markets tumbled and Russia’s rouble hit an all-time low. U.S. stocks turned positive as the West detailed its sanctions against Russia.

QUOTES

– “Last time our capital experienced anything like this was in 1941 when it was attacked by Nazi Germany,” Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter.

COMING EVENTS

* The U.N. Security Council is expected to vote at 2000 GMT on a draft resolution condemning Russia and requiring it to unconditionally withdraw.

