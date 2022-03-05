Russia-Ukraine conflict: First Pakistani student returns, shares ordeal

KARACHI: First Pakistani student has returned to Karachi from Ukraine and shared the ordeal he and others had to face during their stay in the war-hit country after the Russian attack, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the student identified as Junaid Hussain has reached Karachi from Ukraine via Istanbul. “Junaid is a resident of the Garden area of Karachi and went to Ukraine for medical studies,” they said.

While sharing his ordeal during his stay in Ukraine, Junaid said in a video message after his return that many other Pakistani students are in Ukraine and do not know how to spend their days and nights.

“A Senator from my area, Khuda Baksh Babar, arranged for my return ticket, enabling me to be with my family,” he said and lamented that role of Pakistan’s embassy in Ukraine was pathetic.

The embassy only promised residence for three days and refused to offer any other services.

On Friday, Pakistan’s ambassador in the war-hit country Dr Noel Khokhar said that as many as 1,470 Pakistani students have been evacuated from Ukraine.

Sharing details of the evacuation of Pakistani nationals from Ukraine, he said two students are on the Hungary border and will be evacuated as soon as possible.

The envoy said the embassy has safely evacuated 98 per cent of the Pakistanis from Ukraine. “Now only those few (around 30) Pakistanis are left in Ukraine who are stuck in areas of intense fight,” he added.

🚨 Evacuation Update 🚨@SMQureshiPTI @ForeignOfficePk

The Embassy of Pakistan Ukraine has safely evacuated 98 percent Pakistanis from Ukraine. Now only those few (around 30) Pakistanis are left in Ukraine who are stuck in areas of intense fight. — Pakistan Embassy Ukraine (@PakinUkraine) March 4, 2022

Comments