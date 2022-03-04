Pakistan requests Ukraine, Russia to open ‘humanitarian corridor’

KYIV: As many as 1,470 Pakistani students have been evacuated from Ukraine, Pakistan’s ambassador in the war-hit country Dr Noel Khokhar said on Friday.

Sharing details of the evacuation of Pakistani nationals from Ukraine, he said two students are on the Hungary border and will be evacuated as soon as possible.

The envoy said the embassy has safely evacuated 98 per cent of the Pakistanis from Ukraine. “Now only those few (around 30) Pakistanis are left in Ukraine who are stuck in areas of intense fight,” he added.

He said he has approached both Ukraine and Russia with a request to open “a humanitarian corridor” to enable the embassy to evacuate the remaining Pakistanis.

🚨 Evacuation Update 🚨@SMQureshiPTI @ForeignOfficePk

The Embassy of Pakistan Ukraine has safely evacuated 98 percent Pakistanis from Ukraine. Now only those few (around 30) Pakistanis are left in Ukraine who are stuck in areas of intense fight. — Pakistan Embassy Ukraine (@PakinUkraine) March 4, 2022

On March 3, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with Vice President of the European Commission and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borell.

The two exchanged views on the current situation in Ukraine and the Emergency Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

FM Qureshi recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan had regretted the latest situation between Russia and Ukraine, and had shared Pakistan’s hope that diplomacy could avert military conflict.

