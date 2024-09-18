Russian Deputy PM calls on army chief

RAWALPINDI: Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) of the Russian Federation Alexey Overchuk paid a courtesy call on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir here at the General Headquarters on Wednesday, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

During the meeting, they engaged in productive discussions on matters of mutual interest, regional security dynamics, and bilateral cooperation across various sectors,

The COAS reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to fostering traditional defence ties with Russia. Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to strengthen security and defence cooperation in multiple domains.

The visiting dignitary praised the Pakistan Armed Forces’ pivotal role in combating terrorism and their tireless efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Wednesday held delegation-level talks with the Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Alexei Overchuk

According to a press statement issued by the Foreign Office, the two sides discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation and noted the positive momentum in Pakistan-Russia relations over the last two decades.

Pakistan and Russia agreed to pursue robust dialogue and cooperation in areas of trade, industry, energy, connectivity, science, technology and education.

Ishaq Dar expressed Pakistan’s desire to intensify bilateral, political, economic and defence dialogue with the Russian Federation.

“The two sides also agreed to continue coordination on multilateral fora including at the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization,” the statement read.