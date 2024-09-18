Pakistan, Russia agree to contine coordination on multilateral fora

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Wednesday held delegation-level talks with the Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Alexei Overchuk, ARY News reported.

According to a press statement issued by the Foreign Office, the two sides discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation and noted the positive momentum in Pakistan-Russia relations over the last two decades.

Pakistan and Russia agreed to pursue robust dialogue and cooperation in areas of trade, industry, energy, connectivity, science, technology and education.

Ishaq Dar expressed Pakistan’s desire to intensify bilateral, political, economic and defence dialogue with the Russian Federation.

“The two sides also agreed to continue coordination on multilateral fora including at the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization,” the statement read.

Ishaq Dar thanked the Russian side for its support to Pakistan’s bid for the membership of BRICS.

The two deputy prime ministers agreed to maintain close cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

Deputy Prime Minister Overchuk’s visit is taking place in pursuance of the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Vladimir Putin on transforming bilateral relations into a solid, mutually beneficial economic partnership.

Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk arrived in Islamabad on a two-day visit to Pakistan.

As per details, a high-level delegation is also accompanying the Russian Deputy Prime Minister during the visit.

He was welcomed by Foreign Ministry officials and the Russian ambassador at the airport. Alexei Overchuk will also meet with President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.