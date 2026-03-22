Rwanda's Utagushimaninde becomes youngest to score T20 international century

Rwanda’s Fanny Utagushimaninde became the youngest cricketer to score ​a T20 international century during ‌her team’s 122‑run win over Ghana at the Nigeria Invitational Women’s ​T20I Tournament in Lagos ​on Saturday.

Utagushimaninde, aged 15 years ⁠and 223 days, smashed an ​unbeaten 111 off 65 balls, ​surpassing the previous record held by Uganda’s Prosscovia Alako, who was 16 ​years and 233 days old ​when she struck 116 against Mali in ‌Kigali ⁠in 2019.

The Rwandan opener also became the first woman to score a hundred on her ​international debut ​in ⁠the format.

On the men’s side, France’s Gustav McKeon holds the record as the youngest player to hit a T20 international century, achieving the feat ​at 18 years ​and 280 days.

Utagushimaninde’s unbeaten score of 111 was the highest by a female player on her T20I debut, surpassing Australia’s Karen Rolton, who scored an unbeaten 96 against England in 2005.

Thanks to Utagushimaninde’s record-breaking innings, Rwanda posted a total of 210 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in 20 overs and restricted Ghana to 88 runs for 8 wickets, securing a 122-run victory.