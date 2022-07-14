Ryan Gosling does not approve of his ‘Barbie’ character Ken: Deets

Hollywood star Ryan Gosling who is all set to play Barbie’s beau ‘Ken Doll’ in the live-action adaptation, does not approve of his character in the movie.

During a recent interaction with a foreign-based media portal, the ‘La La Land’ actor spilt the beans on his character in the first-ever live-action adaption of the iconic toy. “That Ken life is even harder than the ‘Gray Man’ life, I think,” Gosling uttered about the Ken doll’s life.

“Ken’s got no money, he’s got no job, he’s got no car, he’s got no house. He’s going through some stuff,” he further quipped.

Moreover, about the vagueness of the first ‘Barbie’ movie, Gosling teased: “It’s not what you think it is unless it is. And then you know what it is, but I don’t think that’s what you think it is. Wait, what are we talking about.”

It is pertinent to mention that makers dropped the first look at Ryan Gosling’s transformation into Ken, last month. The first poster of his character featured the actor put on display a spectacular transformation with toned abs, platinum blonde hair, spray tan, and a denim look.

Meanwhile, the Australian starlet, Margot Robbie has been roped in to play the iconic doll character. The debut image dropped earlier had Robbie driving a hot pink, open-top Corvette while styled in the typical kitschy fashion.

Apart from Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the lead pair, the ‘Barbie’ adaptation features an extensive supporting cast with the likes of America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell.

The rom-com is being directed by Greta Gerwig, who has also written the screenplay along with Noah Baumbach.

The debut ‘Barbie’ movie is slated to release on July 21, 2023.

