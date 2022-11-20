Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes secretly married? Actor seems to confirm

The marriage speculations of Hollywood’s star couple Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are rife once again after the recent hints by the former.

In her recent outing on a show, the ‘Fast & Furious’ actor seems to have accidentally confirmed the speculations that have been rife for a few years at this moment.

It happened in a moment when Mendes while discussing her charity work in Australia with hosts Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon at a foreign TV channel, addressed her long-time beau, movie star Ryan Gosling as ‘husband’.

Sharing her experience of Down Under with show hosts, Mendes said, “I’m loving it here. Everybody is amazing, everybody is welcoming us, it’s been so beautiful.”

She went on to add, “My husband Ryan is here … and our children are here, we’re having the best time.”

To note here, Gosling is currently filming for his next ‘The Fall Guy’ in the city.

This sudden confession by the ‘Training Day’ star has sent the internet into a frenzy.

Netizens are convinced that the two have secretly taken the plunge after being together for over a decade and parenting two daughters.

Ryan Gosling, 42, and Eva Mendes, 48, started dating in 2011, shortly before the two co-starred in ‘The Place Beyond the Pines’. The celebrity couple have two daughters together, Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 6.

