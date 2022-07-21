Thatsmyken: Eva Mendes’ reacts to partner Ryan Gosling ‘Ken’ look

Hollywood star Ryan Gosling who is set to appear as Ken, Barbie’s iconic beau in the upcoming movie revealed his partner, Eva Mendes’ reaction to his look.

During a recent promotional outing of his upcoming title ‘The Gray Man’ – which hit cinema screens tomorrow – the ‘La La Land’ actor spoke about the reaction of his long-time partner, Eva Mendes to his much-talked first look as ‘Ken Doll’.

Hailing the partner as quite ‘supportive’, Gosling said, “She’s supporting my Kenergy.”

Moreover, Gosling revealed that Mendes has a hashtag for him on social media. “She started a hashtag, #ThatsMyKen, which meant a lot to me.”

When pressed further about deets of the iconic toy character in the first-ever live adaptation of ‘Barbie’, Gosling quipped, “You know I could tell you that The Gray Man would be Ken’s favourite movie.”

Speaking about the supportive partner, Mendes – who shares two daughters with Gosling – earlier revealed, “I’m not an amazing cook — I leave that to Ryan.”

“Hopefully it’s showing my girls that there are no gender-specific roles that one must take on and that we are partners in this and that we’re all partners in this, not just Ryan and I, but our children as well,” she added.

About the movie, the makers dropped the first look at Ryan Gosling’s transformation into Ken, last month. The first poster of his character featured the actor put on display a spectacular transformation with toned abs, platinum blonde hair, spray tan, and a denim look.

On the other hand, the Australian starlet, Margot Robbie has been roped in to play the iconic doll character. The debut image dropped earlier had Robbie driving a hot pink, open-top Corvette while styled in the typical kitschy fashion.

The rom-com is being directed by Greta Gerwig, who has also written the screenplay along with Noah Baumbach.

The debut ‘Barbie’ movie is slated to release on July 21, 2023.

