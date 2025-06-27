Ryan Gosling’s upcoming movie Project Hail Mary unveils first poster

The first official poster for Project Hail Mary, a major new science fiction film starring Ryan Gosling, has just been released.

The movie is an adaptation of Andy Weir’s best-selling novel, with Ryan Gosling taking on the lead role in what is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated sci-fi films in years.

Project Hail Mary tells the gripping story of Ryland Grace, a former science teacher who wakes up alone on a spaceship, light years from Earth, with no memory of how he got there.

As his memory slowly returns, Grace, played by Ryan Gosling, discovers he’s on a desperate mission to save humanity from a cosmic disaster.

The plot hints at a surprising twist: an unexpected friendship that may help him face the impossible challenge ahead.

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, known for The Lego Movie and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the film is written by Drew Goddard, who also adapted Weir’s previous hit The Martian into a successful Oscar-nominated screenplay.

With a strong creative team and Ryan Gosling both starring and producing, Project Hail Mary is already generating major buzz.

Joining Ryan Gosling in the cast are acclaimed actress Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall), Lionel Boyce (The Bear), Ken Leung, and Milana Vayntrub.

The film is produced by Amy Pascal, Aditya Sood, Rachel O’Connor, Andy Weir, and Ryan Gosling himself.

The story of Project Hail Mary isn’t just about science and survival. At its heart is a powerful emotional journey.

Much of the novel’s praise comes from its unique take on “first contact” the deep and unexpected bond between Grace (Ryan Gosling and a friendly alien, named Rocky, who is also trying to save his own world from the same sun-dimming crisis.

Their partnership, based on mutual understanding and shared curiosity, is expected to be a highlight of the film, just as it was in the book.

Author Andy Weir’s 2021 novel was a huge success, earning top spots on bestseller lists and praise from figures like Barack Obama and Bill Gates. It won the Goodreads Choice Award for Best Science Fiction and was a finalist for the Hugo Award.

With its talented cast, emotional depth, and stunning space mystery, Project Hail Mary looks set to deliver a fresh and thrilling experience. Fans of science fiction and Ryan Gosling alike can look forward to its release in cinemas on 20 March 2026.