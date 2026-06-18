Ryan Gosling named recipient of 40th American Cinematheque Award

Ryan Gosling is set to be honored for his decades-spanning career in Hollywood.

The 45-year-old actor will receive the 40th American Cinematheque Award at the organization’s annual gala on Monday, November 2, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

The prestigious honor recognizes an actor’s full body of work and artistic impact on the film industry. Past recipients include Michael B. Jordan, Charlize Theron, Scarlett Johansson, Jessica Chastain, Ryan Reynolds and Helen Mirren.

In a statement announcing the news, American Cinematheque Board Chair Rick Nicita praised Gosling as “an artist of extraordinary range, depth and fearless creative commitment.”

Nicita highlighted the actor’s wide-ranging filmography, pointing to early performances in Half Nelson and The Believer, as well as standout roles in La La Land and Barbie, where he earned praise for his scene-stealing portrayal of Ken.

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“Most recently, his stunning lead performance in Project Hail Mary captivated audiences around the world,” Nicita said, noting the film’s strong box office performance and critical acclaim. “It stands as a testament to Ryan’s singular star power and artistic gifts.”

The recognition comes during a major period in Gosling’s career, following the success of Project Hail Mary and ahead of his return to space-bound storytelling in Star Wars: Starfighter.

The upcoming film, directed by Shawn Levy, is expected to begin production in late 2025 and is described as a standalone adventure within the Star Wars universe.