Ryan Reynolds accused of bullying Justin Baldoni using ‘Deadpool 3’ character

Hollywood actor-director Justin Baldoni has accused actor Ryan Reynolds of bullying and mocking him using a ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ character.

The ‘It Ends With Us’ director and male lead amended his lawsuit against Blake Lively, her husband and the New York Times to add new allegations against them, according to US media outlets.

In his amended lawsuit, Justin Baldoni alleged that the Ryan Reynolds’ Nicepool character in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ was made to mock and bully him.

“Reynolds portrayed Nicepool as a vicious caricature of a ‘woke’ feminist before concluding the character’s arc with his violent shooting death at the hands of ‘Ladypool,’ a character voiced by Blake Lively,” the amended lawsuit stated.

The court-filing went on to claim that the Hollywood star created Nicepool with the intentions “to be a transparent and mocking portrayal of Reynolds’ warped perception of [Justin] Baldoni.”

According to the ‘It Ends With Us’ star, the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ scene was filmed in January 2025, just after an ‘ambush’ on Justin Baldoni at Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ apartment.

The actor-filmmaker had earlier alleged in his initial lawsuit that Reynolds berated him and demanded he apologise for his treatment of the Hollywood actress during the production of ‘It Ends With Us.’

The two side are set to appear in a court on February 3 for their first hearing on their federal lawsuits.

Pertinent to note here that the amended lawsuit was published on a website Baldoni launched earlier to share details about his dispute with the Hollywood actress.

According to US media outlets, Justin Baldoni’s website ‘thelawsuitinfo.com’ went live on February 1 with an aim to counter his costar’s claims in the New York Times story and her court filings.