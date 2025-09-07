Ryan Reynolds recalls how he angered Denzel Washington on ‘Safe House’ set

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds shared a hilarious story about how he angered Denzel Washington while filming an emotional scene of ‘Safe House.’

Released in 2012, the Daniel Espinosa directorial follows the two actors as secret agents who team up after mercenaries start to hunt them down.

During a recent interview, Ryan Reynolds opened up about how he messed up the film’s emotional climax scene where Denzel Washington’s character is dying after a violent battle

Recalling the time when they were filming the final scene for ‘Safe House,’ the Hollywood actor said that his phone went off mid-shot, causing Washington to frustratingly shout, “Who the f–k’s phone is that?”

“He’s been shot, wounded, dying, admits all the stuff that he did wrong. Tears start rolling down his face. And suddenly you hear — and this is take two, by the way, because take one there was a technical problem — we hear [Frank Sinatra singing] ‘Come fly with me, let’s fly, let’s fly away,’” Ryan Reynolds said.

The actor then explained that the tune was his phone’s ringtone.

However, Reynolds remained discreet and joined in with the others to express frustration over the disturbance.

“I stand up and look at all the stuntmen around me, and I go, ‘Who the f–k’s phone is that?’” the Hollywood actor said.

He was eventually caught by the ‘Safe House’ assistant director, who told him to stay quit.

Reynolds recalled, “He was like, ‘D, can you do another one?’ And [Denzel Washington] was like, ‘We’re going to have to, aren’t we?’. And I’m like, ‘Yes, [because of] the stunt men!’”