Ryan Reynolds backs Henry Cavill to play ‘Wolverine’

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has backed Henry Cavill to play “Wolverine” if Marvel decides to recast the iconic role.

Reacting to the cameo of the “Man of Steel” actor in Marvel’s latest title, the “Deadpool and Wolverine” actor thanked Cavill for playing a part in the film.

“I can’t think of a more impossible or frustrating role to recast than something like Wolverine,” Ryan Reynolds said during a recent interview.

“As an actor, that would be an awful and intimidating stepping into that. You’d have to really reinvent it and take it a different way,” the Hollywood star said while mentioning the challenge of taking on the iconic role that has been played brilliantly by Hugh Jackman for years.

However, Reynolds said that Henry Cavill would be his first choice to play the role if there was ever a need to cast a new ‘Wolverine.’

“It was born of, if I had to cast someone as Wolverine and the guy who has made it canon in every way, shape, and form on-screen and off wasn’t available for some reason…Henry Cavill,” Reynolds added.

Recalling his meeting with the Hollywood star to ask him for a cameo in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine,’ Reynolds said that he had a fun conversation with Cavill about the role.

“Just the conversation with Henry was fun. It’s one of the few cameos that’s a real cameo,” he added.

Reynolds went on to reiterate his support to Henry Cavill to take up the role and take it forward.

“We love Henry and I’ll do anything for him to pay that forward,” he said.