Ryan Reynolds blocked Justin Baldoni months before Blake Lively lawsuit

Hollywood A-lister Ryan Reynolds had reportedly taken strict action against Justin Baldoni on social media, months before his wife and latter’s co-star Blake Lively filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against him.

As per the reports from foreign media, Blake Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds had severed ties with Justin Baldoni as well as his production company Wayfarer Studios long before her latest sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit against her ‘It Ends with Us’ co-star, blocking off both accounts on the social platform Instagram in May.

According to the purported text messages obtained by a foreign publication, Baldoni approached his publicist, writing, “We should have a plan for IF she does the same when [the] movie comes out.”

“Just want you guys to have a plan. Plans make me feel more at ease,” he allegedly added after Reynolds’ move.

It is worth noting here that the ‘Gossip Girl’ alum doesn’t follow Baldoni either, however, he can be found in her followers list on the Gram.

For the unversed, Lively has recently filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment and a smear campaign.

In her lawsuit, she shared the alleged chats between Baldoni with PR executive Jennifer Abel and crisis management expert Melissa Nathan, planning a smear campaign with a reference to the one against Hailey Bieber.

In the court filing, Lively alleged that Baldoni attempted to tarnish her image after he called up a meeting in which she brought along her actor husband, Reynolds, to address ‘repeated sexual harassment and other disturbing behaviour’ by her director and a producer on the set of ‘It Ends With Us’.

Meanwhile, Baldoni’s legal team has denied the allegations, terming them ‘categorically false’.

The team said they hired a crisis manager because Lively had threatened to derail the film unless her demands were met.

