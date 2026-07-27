Ryan Reynolds celebrates decade of ‘Deadpool’ with emotional note

Ryan Renold expressed his gratitude to fans for their appearance at Comic-Con that made fans extremely excited.

On July 27, taking to his official X handle, he wrote, “The fans got Deadpool off the ground so many years ago.” He continued with his statement, “Yesterday, 10 years after the first film and exactly 2 years after Deadpool & Wolverine, I felt so lucky to be on the #SDCC floor with everyone whose unapologetic devotion brings so much joy to this world”.

“No handlers, no security, no ropes. WHAT A GIFT. Thanks to everyone I met, who aren’t only cosplaying but world-building. And also… actual Sergeant Slaughter!” Reynolds scribbled, showing gratitude.

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Notably, the video also showed Robert Downey Jr. calling on him as he came to the stage along with his fellow Avengers: Doomsday actors. It is pertinent to mention that Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to open in theatres on December 18.

For those unaware, Reynolds made an unexpected in-costume appearance at Comic-Con during Marvel’s Hall H presentation, where he shared a behind-the-scenes video of his undercover visit with fans as he walked the floor at the San Diego Convention Center on Saturday, July 25.