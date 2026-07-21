Ryan Reynolds confirms new 'Deadpool' comic run

Ryan Reynolds has confirmed great news for Deadpool fans, officially revealing that another movie featuring his iconic, chaotic antihero is on the way.

Speaking onstage at Fanatics Fest 2026, the actor and producer broke the news to a packed crowd, confirming that work is underway to bring the Merc with a Mouth back for another big-screen outing following the colossal box office triumph of 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine.

During his appearance, which was captured in video footage shared on X, Reynolds teased that there is still plenty of rich source material to explore from the comic books.

“There are a few really deep cuts that I think are missing behind the movies. I think a few deep cuts are missing from some of the comics. There’s certainly some stuff that, you know, I love that Fabian Nicieza wrote that is incredible. Gerry Duggan, who was a friend, was an incredible comic writer,” Reynolds explained to the audience.

He added that there is upcoming material in the works, promising that fans will eventually see another Deadpool film and assuring them that it is going to be great. While Reynolds confirmed the project’s existence, he stopped short of sharing specific plot details or clarifying whether the project will be a standalone solo sequel or an ensemble feature where Deadpool takes on more of a supporting role.

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His comments follow exclusive industry reports from last year indicating that he was exploring story ideas involving X-Men characters for the franchise’s next chapter. The update also marks an intriguing shift in direction for the star, who previously expressed hesitation about leading another traditional solo entry.

Speaking in 2024, Reynolds explained that the character works best when everything is stripped away and his back is pushed against the wall, admitting that doing that for a fourth solo attempt felt a bit iterative and redundant. However, he emphasized that evolving the franchise does not mean sacrificing the fun, insisting there is still a powerful and fulfilling arc left for the character.

Whenever the next installment arrives, it will have a massive legacy to live up to at the global box office. The franchise launched with 2016’s Deadpool and continued with 2018’s Deadpool 2, before shattering industry records with 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine.

Co-starring Hugh Jackman in his legendary return as Wolverine, the third installment brought in more than $1.3 billion worldwide, officially becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time.