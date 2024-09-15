Ryan Reynolds offers to buy out Blake Lively’s director Justin Baldoni

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has reportedly shown his willingness to buy out his wife Blake Lively’s director Justin Baldoni from their movie “It Ends With Us.”

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

The development came after several media outlets reported hostility between Baldoni and the rest of the cast before the troubled relationship between the director and Hollywood actress spilled out into the public eye.

Now, a source close to the “Deadpool & Wolverine” actor has said that Reynolds was willing to offer ‘millions’ to the ‘It Ends With Us’ director to buy out his stakes in the franchise.

“Ryan is willing to offer millions to Blake’s director and costar, Justin Baldoni, in an attempt to buy out his stake in the franchise so Blake can continue her role without having to work with Baldoni, with whom she clashed,” Life & Style reported, citing the source.

According to the source, Ryan Reynolds’s move was aimed at ensuring that Blake Lively is not replaced in the sequel.

“This is the biggest film Blake has ever made. Ryan wants to make sure she isn’t replaced in the sequel!” the source stated.

Earlier, reports said that the sequel to the critically acclaimed movie has been in jeopardy following a feud between the Hollywood actress and Justin Baldoni, who co-starred in the movie.

The movie, an adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling book, became an instant hit with a box office collection of around $242 million worldwide.

While a sequel to ‘It Ends With Us,” already existed, a feud between Lively and Baldoni posed a big question mark on the follow-up film, US media outlets reported.

“This is uncharted territory, and nobody has any idea of what a sequel could look like,” Variety quoted a source as saying. “There’s probably no world where these two will work together again.”

Reportedly, the feud began when Lively, who is also a producer for the movie, clashed with Baldoni over the final cut of the movie.