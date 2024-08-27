Blake Lively feud leaves movie sequel in jeopardy

The sequel to the critically acclaimed “It Ends With Us,” has been in jeopardy following a feud between Hollywood star Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, who co-starred in the movie.

The movie, an adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling book, became an instant hit with a box office collection of around $242 million worldwide.

While a sequel to ‘It Ends With Us,” already existed, a feud between Lively and Baldoni, who also directed the movie, has posed a big question mark on the follow-up film, Variety reported.

“This is uncharted territory, and nobody has any idea of what a sequel could look like,” the publication quoted a source as saying. “There’s probably no world where these two will work together again.”

Several media outlets had reported hostility between Justin Baldoni and the rest of the cast before the troubled relationship between the director and Hollywood star Blake Lively spilled out into the public eye.

The director was not photographed with the cast of ‘It Ends With Us’ at the August 6 New York premiere and he also stopped short of introducing the film alongside Lively.

Reportedly, the feud began when Lively, who is also a producer for the movie, clashed with Baldoni over the final cut of the movie.

While the two have not addressed their reported rift publicly, Variety, while quoting sources, reported that issues between them were very real and their relationship may not be salvageable.

Additionally, the sequel might not materialised as Justin Baldoni’s studio holds the cinematic rights to both ‘It Ends With Us’ and “It Starts With Us,” the sequel novel of Colleen Hoover.

Reports said that the ‘It Starts With Us’ could only happen if the Hollywood actress and Baldoni mend their ties, however, Baldoni has earlier suggested that he will not direct the sequel.

“I think there are better people for that. I think Blake Lively’s ready to direct,” he added.