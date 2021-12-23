Ryan Reynolds on being confused as Ben Affleck, Ryan Gosling

Ryan Reynolds recently opened up on being confused with actors Ben Affleck and Ryan Gosling, by the people.

About his acting career, Deadpool star had quite a fortunate year for his appearance in high-grossing films, including Free Guy and Red Notice, while he is all set for his upcoming ‘The Adam Project’ next year and ‘Spirited’, release date of which is yet to be announced.

As per the common approach, having stardom of the Ryan Reynolds’ level must come with a huge crowd of fans which he truly has, but the actor during his recent participation in Dear Hank and John podcast opened up on being often confused with actors Ben Affleck and Ryan Gosling.

‘No Good Deed’ actor revealed in the interview how a pizza place in New York has believed him to be Ben Affleck for years. He said “I do everything normal like everybody else. [The people at the pizza place] just think I’m Ben Affleck, and they’ll ask how JLo is, and I’m like, ‘great, good’. I get the pizza, and off I go…”

Hollywood hunk further added, “Well, the difference [between Gosling and me] is easy to spot. Ryan Reynolds Gosling has blonde hair, and Ryan Reynolds is a [expletive]”.

The ‘Fee Guy’ star married Blake Lively in 2012 and the couple has three children together. Apart from that, Reynolds also enjoys a huge fan following across the globe.

