Ryan Reynolds recalls scary moment with Blake Lively during filming

Hollywood famous star Ryan Reynolds has recalled a scary moment encountered with his wife, Blake Lively, during a stressful production while promoting his latest picture, John Candy: I Like Me.

The 48-year-old actor and producer is currently busy touring to promote the movie directed by acting legend Tom Hanks’ son, Colin Hanks.

Addressing the packed audience, Reynolds explained that the process of pulling the movie together wasn’t without challenges, especially when it turned to enlisting Bill Murray.

“Hey Bill, Ryan Reynolds here,” Reynolds stated, remembering how he first reached out. “I’m making a documentary about John Candy. I’m just hoping I could pick your brain. I’ll come to you; I’ll do whatever it takes.”

That preliminary message was just the start. The actor added that the Ghostbusters star was notoriously difficult to contact, resulting in a condition of uncertainty.

“I had to leave around 40 messages,” Reynolds confessed. Despite his efforts, Murray stayed evasive. “My voice note sounded like a Greek shipping company,” the actor joked, drawing laughter from the audience.

However, the emotional toll of the scene entered into his personal life, culminating in a now-infamous exchange between him and Lively.

“Funny, I’m on my way to some gala thing,” he remarked. “And I rarely go to a fancy tuxedo [event]. I’m there with my wife, and we’re about to walk in, and my phone buzzes. I look at it. It says Bill Murray, and I go, ‘Bill Murray!'”

But the timing couldn’t have been worse. “She [Lively] goes, ‘We have to go in!’ I’m like, ‘crazy!'” Reynolds added, drawing more laughter from the crowd with his clear admission.

Moreover, Reynolds refused to give up regardless of anxiety and the 40 unanswered messages. Instead, he decided to shoot an emotional video from his flat, with the support of his children.

