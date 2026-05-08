Ryanair to shut base due to high fees

ATHENS, May 8: Ryanair will close its operating ‌base at Greece’s Thessaloniki airport this winter after airport operator Fraport increased ​annual fees, a senior executive ​said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters ⁠in Athens, Ryanair’s Chief Commercial ​Officer Jason McGuinness said there was ​no progress in talks between the low-cost carrier and Fraport which has increased ​charges for airlines operating at ​some Greek airports.

“Fraport Greece continued to increase charges, ‌which ⁠are now 66% above pre-Covid level”, McGuinness said, adding capacity at Athens airport will be reduced for ​the upcoming ​winter.

The ⁠combined moves will result in the loss of 700,000 seats ​and 12 routes across Greece ​and also the ⁠suspension of operations at Chania and Heraklion airports during off-peak months, ⁠he ​added.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc is Europe’s largest airline group by passenger numbers and one of the world’s leading ultra-low-cost carriers. Founded in 1984 with a single route from Waterford to London Gatwick, it now operates from 90+ bases across 40+ countries, carrying 200.2 million passengers in the fiscal year ended March 2025 — the first European airline to cross 200 million in a year. In April 2026 alone it flew 19.3 million guests on 108,000+ flights with a 93% load factor, underscoring sustained demand for its no-frills, high-frequency model.

The group’s strategy hinges on a young, standardized Boeing 737 fleet that keeps unit costs among the industry’s lowest. As of May 2026 it operates 647 aircraft: 411 Boeing 737-800s with 189 seats, 210 Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 “Gamechangers” with 197 seats, plus 26 Airbus A320s at Lauda Europe. The $22bn Gamechanger rollout cuts fuel burn 16% and noise 40% versus older 737s, while 300 Boeing 737 MAX 10s on order will add 228 seats per aircraft from 2027. Ryanair allocates capacity aggressively to low-cost, low-tax markets — 9 aircraft and 4.3M seats in Croatia for summer 2026, new bases in Tirana and Rabat — while trimming routes in high-charge countries like Spain and Portugal. That cost discipline, fleet scale, and point-to-point network make it the backbone of affordable intra-Europe travel.