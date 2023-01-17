RRR: S.S. Rajamouli refuses to give Hindi rights to Karan Johar

Ace filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli refused to give the rights of his magnum opus ‘RRR’ to Karan Johar for the Hindi version.

In a throwback video circulating on social media, the cinema veteran refused Johar to let present the Hindi version of his film ‘RRR’ despite having a successful collaboration with him on the ‘Baahubali’ franchise.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The clip from the promotional event of ‘RRR’ before the release of the film, sees the ‘Student of The Year’ maker complaining to Rajamouli for not giving him the rights, to which the latter gave a pretty valid reason.

He said, “I asked you to be the presenter of Baahubali films. You made tens and hundreds of crores with that.”

“So, when a producer makes so much money, usually as director, I expect some gifts, sir. And what did you give me? You called for your talk show,” Rajamouli quipped.

“You gave me a phone and a Bluetooth speaker and you wanted the rights of RRR Hindi.”

“Sir, look at Jayantilal sir, he has promised me a sea-facing flat in Bandra after RRR is a success. Right next to your house,” he joked, leaving the audience at the event in fits.

It is pertinent to mention that the epic action saga went on to become the second highest-grossing Indian movie of all time and managed to mount a massive INR1120 crore in its collections during the 8-weeks theatrical run. The film starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR in parallel leads with Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.

Rajamouli is ‘on top of the world’ after James Cameron lauded ‘RRR’

Not just the Box Office numbers, ‘RRR’ has also claimed several big honours this year not only in India but across the globe. The title bagged two awards in the ‘Best Foreign Language Film’ and ‘Best Song’ categories in the Critics Choice ceremony on Sunday.

Moreover, the stomper track ‘Naatu Naatu’ also registered a historic win at the prestigious Golden Globe Awards last week.

Comments