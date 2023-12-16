Viral: Suryakumar Yadav gets angry at Arshdeep Singh

A video of India’s T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav getting angry at teammate Arshdeep Singh is going viral following their team’s comfortable win over South Africa in the third and final T20I at Johannesburg’s Wanderers Stadium.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav smashed a brilliant 100 from 56 balls as India squared the series against South Africa with an emphatic 106-run win in the one-sided fixture.

The visitors reached 201 for seven in their 20 overs with the frontman anchoring the innings with seven fours to go with eight sixes for his fourth century in T20I matches. He put on 112-run partnership with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who also impressed with 60 from 41 balls.

South Africa never looked settled in their chase as they were dismissed for paltry 95. Only David Miller offered any real resistance with 35 from 25 balls.

Wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of India bowlers with his career-best figure of 5-17 in 2.5 overs.

During was commotion following the commotion as the India captain was seen furious with Arshdeep Singh in the team bus. The viral video of the footage showed him talking with a serious tone with the left-arm strike bowler.

It was unclear whether he was actually angry or was just pulling a prank with the pacer

It is pertinent to mention that Arshdeep Singh has been a disappointing campaigner for India in the series. He bowled four overs, conceded 44 runs and could manage only a wicket.

